World champion darts player Gary Anderson ruled out of home competition because of poor WiFi

Just like the rest of the sports world, professional darts has been thinking of ways to create new live content while so many people are under quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. To combat this, the Professional Darts Corporation, a United Kingdom-based organization, has created the PDC Home Tour.

The tour is supposed to be 32 consecutive nights of competitive darts action, where the pros participate from their living rooms --presumably on regulation-sized dart boards and from regulation distance -- while being broadcasted through video calls. It seems like a solid plan on the surface, but it's one that ended up causing problems for two-time world champion Gary Anderson.

Anderson, who won the PDC World Darts Championship in 2015 and 2016, was forced to drop out of the competition due to his dodgy internet connection. The 49-year-old even showed the numbers behind his WiFi on Twitter.

Anderson chalked up this issue to technological ineptitude, telling The Sun that the issue "doesn't surprise me. I struggle to pay bills online in my house, it's really frustrating." Still, given the whimsical reasoning behind this exit, it was no surprise that the jokes were flying towards him.

Of course, this isn't the first time that Anderson has been the butt of the joke when it comes to darts competitions.

After losing to Anderson in the quarterfinals of the 2018 Gland Slam of Darts, Dutchman Wesley Harms claimed that he was unable to properly compete because there was a terrible smell on stage. He ultimately accused Anderson of farting on stage. While there's no evidence to support the claim made by a potentially sore loser, Anderson's attempts at defending his side of the story were just sweaty denials.

At least with the WiFi issue, Anderson's face doesn't immediately indicate a high likelihood of guilt and involvement with the matter.