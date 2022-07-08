The 2022 World Games are officially back, pitting some of the best athletes on the planet against one another in sports such as lacrosse, karate, weight lifting and over 20 more. For the first time since the inaugural event in 1981, the World Games will take place in the United States, specifically Birmingham, Ala. The last U.S.-hosted World Games was in Santa Clara, Calif.

Over the 11-day event, which is held every year after the Summer Olympics, 3,600 athletes from 100 countries will test their skills against the best competition the world has to offer. The athletes will compete for 600 medals, and only 200 will walk away with gold.

CBS Sports will televise a total of 12 hours of coverage stemming from The World Games; CBS Sports Network will air one-hour highlight shows after each day of competition over the 10-day event. Also, the CBS Television Network will broadcast two, one-hour specials, with broadcast coverage also streaming on Paramount+ Premium.

How to watch the 2022 World Games

