CBS Sports and Paramount+ are the new home for the globe's greatest rugby action as the exclusive rights holder of the sport in the United States. As part of a multi-year deal with World Rugby, the next three Rugby World Cups will air on Paramount+ along with USA national team matches and more events from the league.

"With rugby's popularity continuing to grow here in the U.S., this is the perfect moment to bring every major World Rugby competition to CBS Sports and Paramount+. By adding these championship events to our platforms, we're elevating rugby's presence nationwide and providing fans for the first time unmatched access to some of the sport's most prestigious competitions. Paramount+ is now a year-round must-have for rugby fans," CBS Sports executive vice president of programming, Dan Weinberg, said.

A subscription to Paramount+ will also include action from HSBC SVNS, WXV, and the Pacific Nations Cup. The agreement, through 2029, will see every single match stream live on Paramount+, with select matches also airing on CBS and CBS Sports Network.

"Our mission is to bring rugby to new audiences nationwide, and this partnership between World Rugby and CBS Sports marks an extraordinary leap forward," USA Rugby CEO Bill Goren said in a statement. "By showcasing both our USA Eagles and broader international competition, we're building bridges between American sports fans and the excitement of the global game. Together with CBS Sports and World Rugby, we're proud to lay a new foundation for rugby's future in the United States."

The Women's Rugby World Cup is set for 2025, with the one after that in 2029, while the next Men's Rugby World Cup is in 2027. CBS Sports will televise the USA men's and women's doubleheader on July 19 on Paramount+.

"Today's announcement is a generational moment for rugby in the United States. This landmark partnership with CBS Sports and Paramount+ is tangible proof of our commitment to grow the game by connecting great rugby with sports fans wherever they are," World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said.

How do I watch Rugby on Paramount+?

A subscription to Paramount+ will get you everything you need to watch the best rugby action in the world, but it also comes with so much more. From all of the UEFA Champions League action, Serie A and more, you'll also have access to the vast library of on-demand content, which includes more than 40,000 episodes and movies from Paramount, CBS, Nickelodeon and more. From popular shows like "Mayor of Kingstown" to episodes of "Frasier," there's no shortage of what you can binge-watch on top of the live coverage of rugby.