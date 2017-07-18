World Series of Poker Main Event 2017: Final table, schedule, channel, links to streams

It's time to (potentially) win some money.

It's been 10 days of tension, but the final table of the 2017 World Series of Poker Main Event has been determined. Out of 7,221 participants, nine players remain. Headlining are Antoine Saout and Ben Lamb, who are both returning candidates. It's the first time in the modern era of poker that two players are returning to seats at the final table, with Saout and Lamb having participated before in 2009 and 2011, respectively.

Each player is looking to capture the title over the span of three days. There will be games played July 20-July 22. With the November Nine being removed from the schedule, this is the biggest opportunity of the season for the participants. Day 7 of the tournament saw a series of bustouts that set the final table, including the chip leader in Day 7 Christian Pham. It highlighted just how much luck is involved in making it to the final table, in addition to the ridiculous amount of skill that it takes to play at their level.

Participants, chip counts

Scott Blumstein - $97,250,000

John Hesp - $85,700,000 Benjamin Pollak - $35,175,000 Bryan Piccioli - $33,800,000 Dan Ott - $26,475,000 Damian Salas - $22,175,000 Antoine Saout - $21,750,000 Jack Sinclair - $20,200,000 Ben Lamb - $18,050,000

Final table start times, channel, stream links

Final table Day 1

Date: Thursday, July 20

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN 2

Stream: Watch ESPN

Final table Day 2

Date: Friday, July 21

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN

Final table Day 3

Date: Saturday, July 22

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN