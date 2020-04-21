World Series of Poker postponed to fall due to COVID-19 outbreak

The 2020 World Series of Poker is the latest sporting event to be postponed as a result of the global pandemic. The 51st installment of the tournament was set to begin on May 26 at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. It will not take place as scheduled, and instead the World Series of Poker is targeting the fall of 2020 for a makeup date.

"We are committed to running the World Series of Poker this year but need additional time to proceed on our traditional scale while prioritizing guest and staff well-being," World Series of Poker Executive Director Ty Stewart, Executive Director said in a statement.

As a result of the postponement, the World Series of Poker will host official events online this summer, leading up to the rescheduled, in-person tournament.

2020 WSOP Postponed :

"We will soon announce details of an expanded series of tournaments to be played on WSOP.com and through partnership with international operators, which will allow players to chase WSOP glory from their homes," Stewart said.

The postponement of the World Series of Poker will affect the annual calendar and changes are expected. When this year's installment does happen, it will feature the $10,000 buy-in Main Event championship, which is annually the largest prize on the poker calendar.

The next World Series of Poker event is the Global Casino Championship, which is still scheduled for August 11-13, 2020 at Harrah's Cherokee in North Carolina. In addition, World Series of Poker Europe, which takes takes place in the Czech Republic, is still on the calendar for the fall.