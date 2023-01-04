Multiple players have been suspended from the World Snooker Tour during as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged match-fixing. Zhao Xintong, the 2021 UK Championship winner, and Zhang Jiankang, were the latest names added to the suspension list.

"This decision is part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of manipulating the outcome of matches for betting purposes in breach of the WPBSA Conduct Regulations," read a statement released by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) on Jan. 3.

"The suspension will remain in place until the conclusion of the investigation or any subsequent charges that may or may not be brought. Both Zhao and Zhang have the right to appeal this decision."

World No. 56 Liang Wenbo was the first player to be sidelined in October. The list has expanded since then and, as of this week, there are 10 Chinese players suspended. The WPBSA said the wider investigation is now at an advanced stage and it is anticipated that it will be completed shortly. Potential charges will be considered at the conclusion of the investigation.

On Tuesday, the Chinese Billiards and Snooker Association said in a statement, as reported by CNN, that it "firmly opposes game manipulation, gambling and other acts that violate sports integrity and ethics, and will make further punishments based on the final investigation results released by the WPBSA."

There are not many public details regarding the investigation. The source of the original allegations is unclear and the specific details on the suspended players are also not currently available. The WPBSA said there would be no further comment at this time, except in the event of any significant further developments.

Snooker is a ball-and-cue sport organized into frames and played on a table between two opponents. There are 15 red balls, six colored balls and one cue ball. The balls and table are bigger than those used in pool.