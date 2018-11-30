World's Toughest Mudder 2018: How to watch, stream and relive the competition on CBS

World's Toughest Mudder is like no obstacle course you've ever seen or endured.

A five-mile stretch that challenges competitors over a 24-hour period, it is the biggest, baddest and most insane course of the Tough Mudder series, pitting athletes against almost four obstacles per mile -- all of them through a muddy terrain.

According to Toughest Mudder, the World's Toughest race was designed to give the globe's most hardcore Obstacle Course Racing (OCR) athletes the opportunity to display their competitive spirit in a non-stop full-day battle of grit and willpower. It's where Mudder Nation and OCR-fanatics push their physical strength and mental toughness beyond their limits -- all while becoming the the first to test new 2019 obstacle innovations.

While you wait for World's Toughest Mudder 2019 in Atlanta, you can relive the 2018 competition on CBS and CBS All Access, which will broadcast the 8th Annual World's Toughest Mudder on Dec. 15 after "The Road to World's Toughest Mudder," a one-hour preview show, on Dec. 1.

The action-packed race features competitors from various disciplines, providing a true battle among all participants. Viewers will witness these world-class athletes test their strength, agility and speed over a five-mile course featuring 26 obstacles, 10 of which are new and updated Tough Mudder obstacles. The man and woman with the most completed laps of the daunting course after 24 hours are declared the winners.

Highlighting the field is three-time men's champion Ryan Atkins, who will be competing in the team event this year, alongside his wife, Lindsay Webster, Ryan Woods, and Brian Gowiski. On the men's side, 2016 champion Trevor Cichosz and long-time Tough Mudder competitor Kristopher Mendoza will be battling it out for the top spot on the podium, as well as military veteran, Dancing with the Stars competitor and adaptive athlete Noah Galloway. The elite women's field will feature another epic duel between last year's champion, Rea Kolbl, and last year's runner-up, Allison Tai.

In addition to watching the athletes show their skills, CBS will give viewers a sneak peek of the new and updated obstacles for the 2019 season, which debut for the first time at World's Toughest Mudder.

How to watch

Show: "The Road to World's Toughest Mudder"

Date: Dec. 1

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV, stream: CBS, CBS All Access

Show: "8th Annual World's Toughest Mudder"

Date: Dec. 15

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV, stream: CBS, CBS All Access

How to get involved

Tough Mudder also offers non-competitive collaborative events, including Tough Mudder Classic (an 8-10 mile distance featuring 25 obstacles) and Tough Mudder 5K (which includes 13 obstacles).

To register for an event, or for more information visit ToughMudder.com