World's Toughest Mudder on CBS: Tune in for a muddy Christmas special on Dec. 23

Nothing brings out the holiday cheer like mud and sweat. Courtesy Tough Mudder

Forget the last-minute run to the mall to battle long lines and frantic shoppers: CBS has a very special early Chrismas present for you at the noon hour on Saturday, Dec. 23. For the second year in a row, the network will be airing an hour special on the World's Toughest Mudder, the most grueling obstacle course in the world, from Lake Las Vegas.

The World's Toughest Mudder tests the mettle of some outstanding competitors, as male, female and team divisions compete for $150,000 in prize money. There are some outstanding athletes in this event, from a 50-year-old Navy SEAL, to the first person to complete the course in a wheelchair, to the out-of-nowhere female athlete overtaking a talented field, to top men's athlete Ryan Atkins' chase for a historic record. If you're celebrating the holidays with your family, you can watch competitors get knocked around by the Funky Monkey, Everest and Kong from the comfort of your couch, eggnog and peppermint bark in hand.

More than 1,600 competitors took on the World's Toughest Mudder in the Nevada desert. Courtesy Tough Mudder

The World's Toughest Mudder is the main event, and what these athletes worked their entire year to achieve. Not only are the obstacles brutal, but competitors had to complete this race in the desert of Nevada. So go ahead and watch, and get dirty with CBS, as some 1,600 participants try to complete the 24-hour obstacle course.

How to watch World's Toughest Mudder on CBS

Date: Saturday, Dec. 23

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS (check your local listings)

Stream live: CBS All Access (sign up)