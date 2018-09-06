Wrangler ProRodeo Tour: How to watch, stream the 2018 PRCA Justin Finale

Get your stirrups ready, because "The Northwest's Biggest Rodeo" begins on Thursday, and its arrival marks the start of the second-biggest competition of 2018 for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA).

The 2018 Wrangler ProRodeo Tour opened at the Clark County Fair & Rodeo back in April, and since then, more than two dozen different events have been held across the United States. Now, the ProRodeo Tour Finale, presented by Justin Boots and hosted at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, Wash., is set to bring the tour to a close with the top 24 contestants from the ProRodeo Tour standings. The winner in each event of the Tour Finale will then be crowned the 2018 Wrangler Tour Champion.

Here's how to tune into the Tour Finale, which runs through Sunday:

How to watch

Dates: Sept. 6-9

Time: 6:30 p.m. PT (Thursday-Saturday), 1 p.m. PT (Sunday)

Stream: ProRodeoTV.com

Friday's stream on ProRodeoTV.com is free. Other days require a ProRodeoTV.com subscription ($9.99/month or $99.99/year).

CBS Sports Network will also air the entire event on a delayed basis on Sept. 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

ProRodeoTV.com is the official site for live streaming and video on demand for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, including tour rodeos, special events, archive footage and the National Finals Rodeo.