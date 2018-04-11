Wrangler ProRodeo Tour: How to watch the Clark County Fair & Rodeo on ProRodeoTV

The 2018 Wrangler ProRodeo Tour begins this week, and it begins at the Clark County Fair & Rodeo in Logandale, Nevada.

With more than two dozen different events across the United States, including the Justin Finale in Puyallup, Washington, the competition runs into September, but it all starts on Saturday with the airing of Clark County festivities. A destination for big names that paid out more than $250,000 in 2016, Logandale will be home to everything from bull riding to barrel racing this weekend, and ProRodeoTV will have you covered with two days of event streaming.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, April 14

Time: 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT)

Stream: ProRodeoTV.com

Date: Sunday, April 15

Time: 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT)

Stream: ProRodeoTV.com

ProRodeoTV.com is the official site for live streaming and video on demand for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association including tour rodeos, special events, archive footage and the National Finals Rodeo.