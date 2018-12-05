Wrangler ProRodeo Tour: How to watch the PRCA National Finals Rodeo on CBS
See Trevor Brazile compete his last rodeo as a full-time rodeo cowboy
The PRCA National Finals Rodeo is always a big deal, but the 2018 edition marks the semi-retirement of one of the best cowboys in the sport. 23-time world champion Trevor Brazile is stepping back from the rodeo after this event, so it's probably his last chance to go for No. 24.
Brazile finished in second place last year, losing out to his brother-in-law Tuf Cooper. This year will probably be his last year competing with NFR qualifying as the goal, so it's also the last time we'll see him on this stage.
Canadian Curtis Cassidy will also be a name to look out for. He finished sixth in the All-Around standings, so he'll obviously seek to improve his status as well.
"I never want to count myself out, but with such a drastic change in the way I conduct my rodeo business, if I do ever make the Finals again it'll be a bigger story than my retirement, because I'll have gotten it done at just a handful of rodeos," Brazile said, per Prorodeo.com. "The good news is that this is my decision, and I'm not being forced out because I'm hurt or too old."
Here's how you can catch one of Brazile's last ride -- both the United States and abroad. ProRodeoTV.com comes with a $79.99 annual subscription with the promo code NFRDEAL20.
How to watch the PRCA National Finals Rodeo
- Dates: Dec. 6 - Dec. 15
- Live channel: CBS Sports Network (United States)
- Live stream: ProRodeoTV.com (Canada, international)
Note: ProRodeoTV.com stream for this event is exclusively available in Canada and around the world. Viewers in the U.S. can watch live on CBS Sports Network and on-demand the following day at ProRodeoTV.com.
