Wrestling: How to watch South Dakota State at West Virginia

The 2020 wrestling season is coming down the stretch with South Dakota State facing West Virginia on the road on Friday.

South Dakota State enters Friday's contest with an 8-5 record, including a 4-2 mark over their last six matches. The Jackrabbits are coming off a 42-0 win over Little Rock last week and won three of their matches by technical foul and another by pin. With just five matches to go until the Big 12 Championship, every one will be extremely important.

Meanwhile, West Virginia comes into Friday's match with a 3-8 record, including three consecutive losses. The Mountainners last dropped a 22-18 decision to Oklahoma in a matchup that saw Caleb Rea and Nick Kiussis registered pins for their team. West Virginia also has just five matches remaining on their schedule as they head towards the Big 12 Championship.

Here's how to watch Friday evening's contest.

South Dakota State at West Virginia

