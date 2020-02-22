Wrestling: How to watch Utah Valley at West Virginia

The 2020 wrestling season only has a few matches remaining on the schedule before conference championships roll around. A pair of struggling teams will battle on Sunday when West Virginia hosts Utah Valley.

The Mountaineers entered Sunday's contest with a 3-11 record and have lost six consecutive matches. Most recently, West Virginia fell at the hands of No. 19 Iowa State 34-6 and only won two matches throughout the afternoon. The Mountaineers received individual victories from redshirt freshman Alex Hornfeck (157 lbs.) and redshirt sophomore Noah Adams (197 lbs.).

Meanwhile, the Wolverines have lost four of their last five matches and enter Sunday's contest with just a 2-10 record. However, Utah Valley is coming off a 20-16 win over Northern Colorado earlier this week. On Senior Night, Utah Valley and Northern Colorado split the contest with five wins apiece. The Wolverines did receive bonus points on a pin from freshman Kainalu Estrella (141 lbs.) in addition to major decisions from seniors Kimball Bastian (174 lbs.) and Tanner Orndorff (197 lbs.).

Here's how to watch Sunday's matchup.

Utah Valley at West Virginia

