High-stakes poker professional Martin Kabrhel is being investigated by the World Series of Poker for a potential cheating scandal during the $250,000 buy-in Super High Roller No-Limit Hold'em event. The Czech Republic player finished third and pocketed a $2.3 million prize.

"While we do not discuss specific security protocols used to monitor players and gaming equipment, the integrity of the game remains paramount and we can assure fellow patrons that we are taking these allegations very seriously," WSOP said in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "As this is an ongoing investigation, there is no further comment on the matter at this time."

Kabrhel has denied cheating and said he will take legal action against Andrew Robl -- another public poker figure who suggested on social media that there has been foul play by Kabrhel in more than just this one event.

Here is a closer look at the situation:

Tensions during the event

The event this on Father's Day weekend ended with Chris Brewer winning his first gold bracelet and taking $5,293,556. However, the headlines have not been about the winner. After being eliminated from the event, Dan Smith -- who finished in 6th place -- had some words for Kabrhel.

"Good luck most of you. I hope you get barred," Smith said directly at Kabrhel while getting ready to leave and taking off his microphone.

Kabrhel asked him to clarify what he meant, and Smith explained he hopes he gets banned.

"Your antics are the worst of anyone I've ever played with," Smith continued. "Everyone else, it was great playing."

That was not the only tense moment of the competition. There was a moment when Kabrhel stood up and the people at the table were not particularly happy with that.

After Alex Kulev seemed displeased, Kabrhel asked him what his problem was. Kulev then replied that Kabrhel was not following the rules because players were told they were not allowed to stand up. Others joined the discussion.

"The reason you're not allowed to stand is if the cards are marked you'd have a better handle of it," Smith chimed in.

"They created the rule for you, to protect us. If you have any more questions, let us know," Chance Kornuth added.

Andrew Robl and social media speculation

After all was said and done, the scandal continued on Twitter.

"How is Martin Kabrhel not banned from the WSOP? He makes any tournament no fun for anyone and on top of it I've seen him mark cards in every tournament I've ever played with him," read a post by Robl.

Robl then went on to share a thread with clips that allegedly showed Kabrhel marking his cards.

French poker player Hugo Lemaire also shared a clip of Kabrhel allegedly messing with the cards, although he did mention cheating could also not be the only explanation.

"Martin Kabrhel ruining cards. Change the deck @WSOP," Lemaire wrote on Twitter.

"This clip that i posted just shows that he marks these two cards, on purpose. Everyone can speculate. I'm not even sure myself what to think. It could be OCD, it could be cheating, or just one more of his trolling/reverse psychology thing that he does. Whatever"

Kabrhel releases a statement

Kabrhel decided to defend himself and said he was "shocked" at how quickly people started accusing him and believe the allegations without evidence.

"You can accuse me of controversial manners, bad jokes, uncomfortable play, or whatever stickers you put on my autistic behavior, you can call me pain in the [ass] but calling me a cheater is something completely out of line," he said.

"I am not a cheater, this is not true!! This gossip is damaging me not only as poker player, but also my business activities and my family. That's why I have decided to take legal action against Andrew Robl, because in such a professional tournament series as WSOP it is very easy to prove such accusations are pure lies. I just can't believe how easy it's for people to join such accusations just by their personal antipathy towards my person."

Not everyone immediately assumed Kabrhel was cheating. Dan Colpoys referred to Kabrhel's tweets as "quite reasonable" and called on the WSOP to release a statement on the situation.

"This seems quite reasonable. It would be easy to examine the decks used with footage and prove he marked or inked the cards," Colpoys wrote. "We are in casinos with pit gaming they have the resources to do this. Think @WSOP should release a statement since I heard they examined the decks."