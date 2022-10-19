A Wyoming college wrestler is recovering after saving his teammate from being mauled by a grizzly bear during a recent trip to Shoshone National Forest. According to a report by NBC Montana, Kendell Cummings and Brady Lowry of Northwest College's wrestling team were both hospitalized following the incident on Oct. 15 just outside of Yellowstone National Park.

The two had been searching for antlers shed by elk and deer when they surprised a bear, which proceeded to attack Lowry. Cummings then sprung into action, yelling while kicking, hitting, and pulling on the bear's fur. The bear then attacked Cummings, tackling and chewing him up in two separate waves before leaving.

Lowry -- who suffered a broken arm and puncture wounds -- was able to walk back down the mountain, while Cummings had to be assisted and carried by two other teammates. Both would later end up at Billings Clinic Hospital, where Cummings would undergo surgery. Cummings was lauded for his herosim by Lowry and his family, and the two were both commended by their wrestling coach.

"I'm proud of them, just the way they love each other, they way they protected each other, the way they stuck together," Northwest College wrestling coach Jim Zeigler told the Deseret News. "I can't imagine the horror, the terror of it. I don't think they realized until after it was over how frightening it was. They just did what they did, helped each other survive and they lived to tell about it and I'm proud of them."

According to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, the past several weeks has seen an abundance of bear activity at low elevations throughout the South and North forks of the Shoshone River, Clarks Fork River, and Greybull River drainages. Authorities say they will not attempt to capture or kill the bear that attacked Cummings and Lowry due to bear activity in the area and the fact that the incident was a surprise attack.