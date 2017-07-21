2017 British Open cut list: Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas among stars out of field

Inclement weather finally arrived on Friday, bringing some higher scores to the 146th Open Championship and pushing the projected cut line to 5-over par. But while Justin Rose, Jason Day and hometown favorite Tommy Fleetwood made the weekend field right on the number, there were others who weren't so lucky.

2013 Open champion Phil Mickelson (+10) was not one of those who barely missed the cut. Lefty had 11 bogeys and one triple-bogey across 36 holes at Royal Birkdale, failing to card a birdie on Thursday and playing himself out of weekend contention with a run of six bogeys in seven holes on Friday while making the turn.

It should be noted that this was Phil's first major appearance since splitting with longtime caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay. While Phil's championship is done, Bones will remain at Royal Birkdale as a commentator for Golf Channel's coverage.

Mickelson has missed the cut three times since 2007, most recently in 2012, and if there's any historical hope to be taken from the early exit maybe it's that he bounced back the next year to win the Claret Jug. Still, after finishing second to Henrik Stenson in one of the most epic duels in the championship's history, it was disappointing to see Mickelson struggle -- missing fairways, greens and putts that could have reversed what was a slow slide 10-over par.

A few other notable names that missed the cut:

Justin Thomas (+7): It's particularly disappointing to see J.T. here after he carded one of the best rounds of the day with a 67 on Thursday. Thomas got stuck in the thick rough on No. 6, chopping at the ball and getting his club stuck before having to take a drop and finishing the hole with a quintuple-bogey. That, paired with two bogeys and a double-bogey, led to a 43 going out. Thomas locked in on the par-3s on the back side and carded a couple birdies, but the damage was done and he finished with an 80 for the day, two strokes outside the cut line for the championship.

Patrick Reed (+8): After a T12 finish in the Open a year ago, Reed is going home early after backing up his 73 on Thursday with a 75 on Friday. Like Mickelson, Reed failed to get a birdie on Thursday before finally putting some red scores on the card on Friday. Unfortunately, three bogeys in the final six holes ended up being the difference between making the weekend and heading home early.

Tyrell Hatton (+11): There was understandable disappointment from Hatton, a top-25 player in the world rankings, after shooting 75-76 at Royal Birkdale. The Englishman had missed four cuts in a row heading into the championship but was still considered a threat to make some noise. An entertaining follow on Twitter, Hatton used Team America vomit GIFs to describe his round on Friday.

My reaction when checking my scorecard after today's round. 😷#TheOpen pic.twitter.com/z0jBLUUjxj — Tyrrell Hatton (@TyrrellHatton) July 21, 2017

Billy Horschel (+12): With four top-10's and a Byron Nelson win, it's already been a solid year for Horschel, but the Open continues to be a major where he's struggled to make noise. Ranked inside the top-50 in the world rankings, Horschel has missed the cut in four of his last five Open starts.

Louis Oosthuizen (+12): Oosty has had a pretty good season in 2017, including a runner-up finish at The Players, but this week marked the second-straight missed cut at the Open Championships for the 2010 winner.

John Daly (+12): Though Daly was not expected to be in contention, he had an opportunity to make the cut entering Round 2. Instead, he floundered Friday with a 78 including three bogeys, two doubles and a triple. He went in with a 42.