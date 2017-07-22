2017 British Open leaderboard: Live coverage, scores, updates, Rd. 3 highlights
Live leaderboard scores and updates from Round 3 of the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale
The conditions at Royal Birkdale has tested some of the world's best golfers, but the leaderboard is stacked entering Round 3 of the 146th Open Championship as Jordan Spieth looks to maintain his 36-hole lead and become the second golfer to win three legs of the Grand Slam before the age of 24.
Standing in his way are the veteran Matt Kuchar, U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka, 2008 Open runner-up Ian Poulter and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, who is looking for his second Open after shooting a 68 on Friday. In other words, Moving Day in Southport, England is going to be an interesting one.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way with live scores, updates and highlights throughout Round 3. If you are unable to view the updates in the live application below, please click here.
