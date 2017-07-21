2017 British Open leaderboard: Live coverage, scores, updates, Rd. 2 highlights
Live coverage of the 2017 Open Championship, including leaderboard updates and highlights
The 2017 season's third major continues Friday, and the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale has proven to be no joke. The top golfers in the world are being tested as they pursue the Claret Jug, and one of the top questions that remains is whether we will once again see a first-time winner or if some of golf's stars will step up and grab hold of a major championship before the campaign is out.
The action continues early Friday morning here in the United States, and CBS Sports will be all over the event here in our live coverage blog. Stay with us starting with Round 2 through the weekend for live scores, updates and highlights all in the application below. If you are unable to view the updating content, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
-
Lee Westwood makes eagle hole-out
The Englishman is getting involved at Royal Birkdale
-
British Open tee times, pairings: Rd. 2
The tee times and pairings for Round 2 of the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale
-
Watch the 2017 British Open live stream
Find out when and how to watch the 2017 Open Championship live this week
-
2017 British Open TV schedule, channel
What channel is the British Open on? Find out when and how to watch live from Royal Birkda...
-
British Open Weather: Wind, rain coming
Expect wind and rain the rest of the weekend at the Open Championships in Southport
-
Nine thoughts on Round 1 at The Open
Matt Kuchar, Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka tore up the first round at Royal Birkdale
Add a Comment