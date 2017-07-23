2017 British Open leaderboard: Live coverage, scores, updates, Rd. 4 highlights

There are just 18 holes between history as the three Americans at the top of the leaderboard in the 146th Open Championship look to go wire-to-wire and sweep the first three spots of 2017's third major. Jordan Spieth is looking to become the second golfer to win three majors -- and complete three stages of the Grand Slam -- before the age of 24. Matt Kuchar is hoping to win his first major, a goal he's chased throughout his 17-year career. Brooks Koepka, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, has a chance to join a short list of the best golfers of all-time to win back-to-back majors.

Sunday will be fun one at Royal Birkdale, starting in the wee morning hours here in the United States and running until the early evening. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way with live scores, updates and highlights as a new champion is named in Southport, England. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

