2017 British Open live stream: Watch online, TV channel, time, schedule, dates

The Open Championship is going to be a tremendous event, but for those of us located in the United States, it can be a bit difficult to catch all the action from across the pond as we would a stateside major. That's why we at CBS Sports are here to help. Exciting action will be aplenty Thursday through Sunday from Royal Birkdale, and you can catch it all both on your television and streaming live online whenever you wake up.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch as much golf as possible through the final round on Sunday. Weather may dictate some changes to the start times below, and tee times have not yet been released for the weekend.

If you don't want to be glued to the screen, be sure to check back with CBS Sports as we are featuring a live blog covering every angle and highlight of the British Open leaderboard during all four days.



All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

2017 British Open TV schedule

Round 1 -- Thursday

Live TV coverage: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Golf Channel

TV simulcast online: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on GolfChannel.com and NBC Sports app

Additional streaming on GolfChannel.com: Marquee groups | Featured holes | Highlights

Round 2 -- Friday

Live TV coverage: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Golf Channel

TV simulcast online: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on GolfChannel.com and NBC Sports app

Additional streaming on GolfChannel.com: Marquee groups | Featured holes | Highlights

Round 3 -- Saturday

Live TV coverage: 4:30-7 a.m. on Golf Channel | 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on NBC

TV simulcast online: 4:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on GolfChannel.com and NBC Sports app

Additional streaming on GolfChannel.com: Marquee groups | Featured holes | Highlights

Round 4 -- Sunday

Live TV coverage: 4-7 a.m. on Golf Channel | 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on NBC

TV simulcast online: 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. on GolfChannel.com and NBC Sports app

Additional streaming on GolfChannel.com: Marquee groups | Featured holes | Highlights