2017 British Open odds: Jordan Spieth the heavy favorite after 36 holes
The American is looking for his third career major and first Open Championship
Jordan Spieth set the 36-hole Open Championship scoring record on Friday with a 6-under 134 total after two days. His prize is a two-stroke lead over Matt Kuchar and three over Brooks Koepka and Ian Poulter. He's the heavy favorite going to the weekend, according to Bovada.
Favorite
- Jordan Spieth: 5/4
This is probably about what he should be given that he's closed five of his last six 36-hole leads out, including two of three at major championships. Still, those are some preposterous odds for somebody who only has a two-stroke lead.
Chasers
- Rory McIlroy: 7/1
- Matt Kuchar: 7/1
- Brooks Koepka: 8/1
Ian Poulter: 16/1
Koepka is probably the play here. He's only three back with just two golfers in front of him, and the last two Birkdale winners have both come from three back after 36 to snag the Claret Jug. Of course neither was chasing Jordan Spieth.
Longshots
- Hideki Mastuyama: 28/1
- Alex Noren: 40/1
- Richie Ramsay: 40/1
- Rickie Fowler: 50/1
- Rafael Cabrera-Bello: 50/1
- Gary Woodland: 50/1
- Thomas Pieters: 66/1
- Sergio Garcia: 66/1
- Jon Rahm: 66/1
- Russell Henley: 66/1
- Henrik Stenson: 80/1
- Charley Hoffman: 80/1
- Richard Bland: 80/1
- Dustin Johnson: 80/1
- Bubba Watson: 80/1
- Zach Johnson: 80/1
I love Hoffman here. He's just lurking at even par, six back with only nine golfers in front of him. Also like Watson at those odds and sort of like Ramsay since he's 2 under and just four back of the lead.
-
British Open leaderboard 2017 picks
SportsLine's computer model nailed Masters and U.S. Open; now it picks the British Open
-
Lefty among stars to miss cut at Open
Mickelson and Thomas are headed home early from Royal Birkdale after struggling mightily
-
British Open tee times, pairings: Rd. 3
The tee times and pairings for Round 3 of the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale
-
Nine Open thoughts: Poulter rocks Rd. 2
The weather hit hard on Friday but not as hard as we thought it might
-
Spieth takes hold of Open lead in Rd. 2
The American nearly ran away with the Open Championship, but he'll be in charge this weeke...
-
2017 British Open leaderboard, Round 2
Leaderboard scores and a breakdown of Round 2 at the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birk...
Add a Comment