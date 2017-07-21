2017 British Open odds: Jordan Spieth the heavy favorite after 36 holes

Jordan Spieth set the 36-hole Open Championship scoring record on Friday with a 6-under 134 total after two days. His prize is a two-stroke lead over Matt Kuchar and three over Brooks Koepka and Ian Poulter. He's the heavy favorite going to the weekend, according to Bovada.

Favorite

Jordan Spieth: 5/4



This is probably about what he should be given that he's closed five of his last six 36-hole leads out, including two of three at major championships. Still, those are some preposterous odds for somebody who only has a two-stroke lead.

Chasers

Rory McIlroy: 7/1



Matt Kuchar: 7/1



Brooks Koepka: 8/1



Ian Poulter: 16/1

Koepka is probably the play here. He's only three back with just two golfers in front of him, and the last two Birkdale winners have both come from three back after 36 to snag the Claret Jug. Of course neither was chasing Jordan Spieth.

Longshots

Hideki Mastuyama: 28/1



Alex Noren: 40/1



Richie Ramsay: 40/1



Rickie Fowler: 50/1



Rafael Cabrera-Bello: 50/1



Gary Woodland: 50/1



Thomas Pieters: 66/1



Sergio Garcia: 66/1



Jon Rahm: 66/1



Russell Henley: 66/1



Henrik Stenson: 80/1

Charley Hoffman: 80/1

Richard Bland: 80/1

Dustin Johnson: 80/1

Bubba Watson: 80/1

Zach Johnson: 80/1

I love Hoffman here. He's just lurking at even par, six back with only nine golfers in front of him. Also like Watson at those odds and sort of like Ramsay since he's 2 under and just four back of the lead.