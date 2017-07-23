2017 British Open prize money, purse: Payouts for golfers from $10.25 million pool

The 146th Open Championship is almost here, and whoever wins this week will be much richer for this tournament having been started a century and a half ago. The purse for the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale has risen from previous years over the $10 million mark. And for the first time, it will be paid in U.S. currency.

"We are operating in an increasingly global marketplace and have made the decision to award the prize fund in U.S. dollars in recognition of the fact that it is the most widely adopted currency for prize money in golf," said R&A CEO Martin Slumbers in a press release.

The past two Open purses have both been slightly under the equivalent of $10 million in U.S. dollars, though they were always paid out in British pounds. The Open is the second-richest golf tournament in the world at the moment behind only the U.S. Open, which had a $12 million purse this year.

Winner: $1,845,000

Runner-up: $1,067,000

3rd: $684,000

4th: $532,000

5th: $428,000

6th: $371,000

7th: $318,000

8th: $268,000

9th: $235,000

10th: $213,000

11th: $193,000

12th: $172,000

13th: $161,000

14th: $151,000

15th: $141,000

16th: $129,500

17th: $123,000

18th: $117,000

19th: $112,000

20th: $107,000

21st: $102,000

22nd: $97,000

23rd: $92,000

24th: $87,000

25th: $84,000

26th: $80,000

27th: $77,000

28th: $74,000

29th: $71,000

30th: $68,000

31st: $65,500

32nd: $62,000

33rd: $60,000

34th: $58,000

35th: $56,000

36th: $53,500

37th: $51,000

38th: $49,000

39th: $47,000

40th: $45,500

41st: $43,500

42nd: $41,500

43rd: $39,500

44th: $37,500

45th: $35,500

46th: $33,500

47th: $32,000

48th: $30,800

49th: $29,500

50th: $28,900

51st: $28,200

52nd: $27,600

53rd: $27,200

54th: $26,800

55th: $26,400

56th: $26,000

57th: $25,600

58th: $25,500

59th: $25,400

60th: $25,200

61st: $25,000

62nd: $24,900

63rd: $24,800

64th: $24,700

65th: $24,500

66th: $24,400

67th: $24,200

68th: $24,000

69th: $23,800

70th: $23,600