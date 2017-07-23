2017 British Open prize money, purse: Payouts for golfers from $10.25 million pool
Purse and prize money breakdowns are out for the Open: Here's what each golfer will get
The 146th Open Championship is almost here, and whoever wins this week will be much richer for this tournament having been started a century and a half ago. The purse for the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale has risen from previous years over the $10 million mark. And for the first time, it will be paid in U.S. currency.
"We are operating in an increasingly global marketplace and have made the decision to award the prize fund in U.S. dollars in recognition of the fact that it is the most widely adopted currency for prize money in golf," said R&A CEO Martin Slumbers in a press release.
The past two Open purses have both been slightly under the equivalent of $10 million in U.S. dollars, though they were always paid out in British pounds. The Open is the second-richest golf tournament in the world at the moment behind only the U.S. Open, which had a $12 million purse this year.
Winner: $1,845,000
Runner-up: $1,067,000
3rd: $684,000
4th: $532,000
5th: $428,000
6th: $371,000
7th: $318,000
8th: $268,000
9th: $235,000
10th: $213,000
11th: $193,000
12th: $172,000
13th: $161,000
14th: $151,000
15th: $141,000
16th: $129,500
17th: $123,000
18th: $117,000
19th: $112,000
20th: $107,000
21st: $102,000
22nd: $97,000
23rd: $92,000
24th: $87,000
25th: $84,000
26th: $80,000
27th: $77,000
28th: $74,000
29th: $71,000
30th: $68,000
31st: $65,500
32nd: $62,000
33rd: $60,000
34th: $58,000
35th: $56,000
36th: $53,500
37th: $51,000
38th: $49,000
39th: $47,000
40th: $45,500
41st: $43,500
42nd: $41,500
43rd: $39,500
44th: $37,500
45th: $35,500
46th: $33,500
47th: $32,000
48th: $30,800
49th: $29,500
50th: $28,900
51st: $28,200
52nd: $27,600
53rd: $27,200
54th: $26,800
55th: $26,400
56th: $26,000
57th: $25,600
58th: $25,500
59th: $25,400
60th: $25,200
61st: $25,000
62nd: $24,900
63rd: $24,800
64th: $24,700
65th: $24,500
66th: $24,400
67th: $24,200
68th: $24,000
69th: $23,800
70th: $23,600
-
Watch the 2017 British Open live stream
Find out when and how to watch the 2017 Open Championship live this weekend
-
2017 Open pairings, tee times: Rd. 4
The tee times and pairings for Round 4 of the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale
-
2017 British Open TV schedule, channel
What channel is the British Open on? Find out when and how to watch live from Royal Birkda...
-
Spieth v. Kuchar and nine Rd. 3 thoughts
Rory McIlroy surged, Brooks Koepka stayed steady, and Jordan Spieth took over on Saturday in...
-
2017 British Open odds: Spieth or bust
Jordan Spieth has better-than-even odds to win on Sunday
-
Open: Spieth goes for history on Sunday
Jordan Spieth has been incredible all week, but now can he finish off his quest for major No....
Add a Comment