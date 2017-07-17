2017 British Open tee times, pairings: Complete field for Round 1 on Thursday

The third major championship of 2017 is here, and the pairings for Thursday and Friday's rounds have been released. There are some gems, and if history is any indication, the eventual winner will come from one of these great groups. Birkdale has almost exclusively produced winners who eventually ended up in the Golf Hall of Fame, and I see no reason this year is going to be any different.

Also, since this is The Open Championship, you should pay attention to the tee times. Those of you on the west coast in the United States have the tough decision of whether to stay up late or get up early. Those of us in Eastern and Central time zones are probably best off going to bed after an early dinner (like 4 p.m. early). Get excited about this week's event because it's going to be a great one.

All times Eastern

2017 Open Championship tee times, pairings

Tee No. 1, Thursday

1:35 a.m. -- Mark O'Meara, Chris Wood, Ryan Moore

1:46 a.m. -- Maverick McNealy, Phachara Khongwatmai, Stuart Manley

1:57 a.m. -- Stewart Cink, Sandy Lyle, Jeunghung Wang

2:08 a.m. -- Paul Broadhurst, Thongchai Jaidee, Roberto Castro

2:19 a.m. -- Tom Lehman, Ben An, Darren Fichardt

2:30 a.m. -- Soren Kjeldsen, Billy Horschel, Danny Willett

2:41 a.m. -- Matthew Fitzpatrick, Steve Stricker, Emiliano Grillo

2:52 a.m. -- Jason Dufner, Branden Grace, Bryson DeChambeau

3:03 a.m. -- Alex Noren, Russell Knox, Ian Poulter

3:14 a.m. -- David Duval, Prayad Marksaeng, KT Kim

3:25 a.m. -- Younghan Song, David Horsey, Dylan Frittelli

3:36 a.m. -- Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Charles Howell III, Shiv Kapur

3:47 a.m. -- Russell Henley, Fabrizio Zanotti, Peter Uihlein

4:03 a.m. -- Alexander Levy, Brendan Steele, Webb Simpson

4:14 a.m. -- Wesley Bryan, Anirban Lahiri, Alfie Plant

4:25 a.m. -- Darren Clarke, Gary Woodland, Harry Ellis

4:36 a.m. -- Padraig Harrington, Pat Perez, Thomas Pieters

4:47 a.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Si Woo Kim, Jordan Spieth

4:58 a.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas

5:09 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood

5:20 a.m. -- J.B. Holmes, Brandt Snedeker, Shane Lowry

5:31 a.m. -- Richard Bland, Shaun Norris, Luca Cianchetti

5:42 a.m. -- Yikeun Chang, Chan Kim, Mark Foster

5:53 a.m. -- Sung-Hoon Kang, Tony Finau, Matthieu Pavon

6:04 a.m. -- Alexander Bjork, Joe Dean, Robert Streb

6:15 a.m. -- Robert Dinwiddie, Julian Suri, Adam Hodkinson

6:36 a.m. -- Andrew Johnson, Adam Hadwin, Todd Hamilton

6:47 a.m. -- John Daly, Adam Bland, Connor Syme

6:58 a.m. -- William McGirt, Toby Tree, Jamie Lovemark

7:09 a.m. -- Matthew Griffin, Austin Connelly, Matthew Southgate

7:20 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Bill Haas, Callum Shinkwin

7:31 a.m. -- Michael Hendry, Brian Harman, Martin Laird

7:42 a.m. -- Ernie Els, Ross Fisher, Bernd Wiesberger

7:53 a.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Martin Kaymer, Aaron Baddeley

8:04 a.m. -- Zach Johnson, Jason Day, Sergio Garcia

8:15 a.m. -- Andy Sullivan, Joost Luiten, David Lipsky

8:26 a.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott, Paul Casey

8:37 a.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Richie Ramsay, Ryan Fox

8:48 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Charley Hoffman, David Drysdale

9:04 a.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Hideto Tanihara, Thorbjorn Olesen

9:15 a.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Brandon Stone, Sean O'Hair

9:26 a.m. -- Daniel Berger, Pablo Larrazabal, Yuta Ikeda

9:37 a.m. -- Paul Lawrie, Kevin Chappell, Yusaku Miyazato

9:48 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Charl Schwartzel

9:59 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, Lee Westwood

10:10 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Francesco Molinari, Marc Leishman

10:21 a.m. -- Scott Hend, Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Bubba Watson

10:32 a.m. -- Paul Waring, Kyle Stanley, Kevin Na

10:43 a.m. -- Giwhan Kim, Xander Schauffele, Andrew Dodt

10:54 a.m. -- Haotong Li, Kent Bulle, Haydn McCullen

11:05 a.m. -- Jbe Kruger, Nick McCarthy, Ashley Hall

11:16 a.m. -- Ryan McCarthy, Laurie Canter, Sebastian Munoz