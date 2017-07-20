2017 British Open tee times, pairings: Complete field for Round 2 on Friday
The tee times and pairings for Round 2 of the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale
After 18 holes of play at the 2017 Open Championship, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Matt Kuchar co-lead the tournament at 5 under. Spieth and Koepka played early and got what looks to be the harder side of the draw for now, while Kuchar played late and shot a 29 on the front nine on Thursday.
They'll flip-flop on Friday as weather is expected to roll on and sully what has to this point been a beautiful week on the coast of England. The tournament will once again in the wee hours of the morning on Friday as we march toward crowning the 146th champion of this coveted tournament.
All times Eastern
2017 Open Championship tee times, pairings
Tee No. 1
1:35 a.m. -- Andrew Johnson, Adam Hadwin, Todd Hamilton
1:46 a.m. -- John Daly, Adam Bland, Connor Syme
1:57 a.m. -- William McGirt, Toby Tree, Jamie Lovemark
2:08 a.m. -- Matthew Griffin, Austin Connelly, Matthew Southgate
2:19 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Bill Haas, Callum Shinkwin
2:30 a.m. -- Michael Hendry, Brian Harman, Martin Laird
2:41 a.m. -- Ernie Els, Ross Fisher, Bernd Wiesberger
2:52 a.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Martin Kaymer, Aaron Baddeley
3:03 a.m. -- Zach Johnson, Jason Day, Sergio Garcia
3:14 a.m. -- Andy Sullivan, Joost Luiten, David Lipsky
3:25 a.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott, Paul Casey
3:36 a.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Richie Ramsay, Ryan Fox
3:47 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Charley Hoffman, David Drysdale
4:03 a.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Hideto Tanihara, Thorbjorn Olesen
4:14 a.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Brandon Stone, Sean O'Hair
4:25 a.m. -- Daniel Berger, Pablo Larrazabal, Yuta Ikeda
4:36 a.m. -- Paul Lawrie, Kevin Chappell, Yusaku Miyazato
4:47 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Charl Schwartzel
4:58 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, Lee Westwood
5:09 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Francesco Molinari, Marc Leishman
5:20 a.m. -- Scott Hend, Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Bubba Watson
5:31 a.m. -- Paul Waring, Kyle Stanley, Kevin Na
5:42 a.m. -- Giwhan Kim, Xander Schauffele, Andrew Dodt
5:53 a.m. -- Haotong Li, Kent Bulle, Haydn McCullen
6:04 a.m. -- Jbe Kruger, Nick McCarthy, Ashley Hall
6:15 a.m. -- Ryan McCarthy, Laurie Canter, Sebastian Munoz
6:36 a.m. -- Mark O'Meara, Chris Wood, Ryan Moore
6:47 a.m. -- Maverick McNealy, Phachara Khongwatmai, Stuart Manley
6:58 a.m. -- Stewart Cink, Sandy Lyle, Jeunghung Wang
7:09 a.m. -- Paul Broadhurst, Thongchai Jaidee, Roberto Castro
7:20 a.m. -- Tom Lehman, Ben An, Darren Fichardt
7:31 a.m. -- Soren Kjeldsen, Billy Horschel, Danny Willett
7:42 a.m. -- Matthew Fitzpatrick, Steve Stricker, Emiliano Grillo
7:53 a.m. -- Jason Dufner, Branden Grace, Bryson DeChambeau
8:04 a.m. -- Alex Noren, Russell Knox, Ian Poulter
8:15 a.m. -- David Duval, Prayad Marksaeng, KT Kim
8:26 a.m. -- Younghan Song, David Horsey, Dylan Frittelli
8:37 a.m. -- Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Charles Howell III, Shiv Kapur
8:48 a.m. -- Russell Henley, Fabrizio Zanotti, Peter Uihlein
9:04 a.m. -- Alexander Levy, Brendan Steele, Webb Simpson
9:15 a.m. -- Wesley Bryan, Anirban Lahiri, Alfie Plant
9:26 a.m. -- Darren Clarke, Gary Woodland, Harry Ellis
9:37 a.m. -- Padraig Harrington, Pat Perez, Thomas Pieters
9:48 a.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Si Woo Kim, Jordan Spieth
9:59 a.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas
10:10 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood
10:21 a.m. -- J.B. Holmes, Brandt Snedeker, Shane Lowry
10:32 a.m. -- Richard Bland, Shaun Norris, Luca Cianchetti
10:43 a.m. -- Yikeun Chang, Chan Kim, Mark Foster
10:54 a.m. -- Sung-Hoon Kang, Tony Finau, Matthieu Pavon
11:05 a.m. -- Alexander Bjork, Joe Dean, Robert Streb
11:16 a.m. -- Robert Dinwiddie, Julian Suri, Adam Hodkinson
