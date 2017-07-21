2017 British Open tee times, pairings: Complete field for Round 3 on Saturday

The field at the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale has been whittled down to the final 77 golfers contending for the Claret Jug. All those at 5 under or better made the cut but most have no shot of catching Jordan Spieth, who sits at 6 under.

The good news here in the United States is that we can sleep in a little bit on Saturday as the leaders don't go off until 10:55 a.m. There are some really delectable pairings, though, as we look for the champion golfer of the year and see if Birkdale yet again crowns a legend.

Here is a look at Saturday's tee times.

All time Eastern

2017 Open Championship tee times, pairings

Tee No. 1

4:20 a.m. -- Shaun Norris

4:30 a.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose

4:40 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Mike Lorenzo-Vera

4:50 a.m. -- Yonghan Song, Danny Willett

5 a.m. -- Scott Hend, Marc Leishman

5:10 a.m. -- Lee Westwood, Sean O'Hair

5:20 a.m. -- Brandon Stone, David Drysdale

5:30 a.m. -- Andy Sullivan, Jason Day

5:40 a.m. -- Toby Tree, Aaron Baddeley

5:50 a.m. -- Joe Dean, James Hahn

6:05 a.m. -- Thoma Pieters, Alfie Plant

6:15 a.m. -- Peter Uihlein, K.T. Kim

6:25 a.m. -- Branden Grace, Jason Dufner

6:35 a.m. -- Andrew Dodt, Xander Schaudffele

6:45 a.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Daniel Berger

6:55 a.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Martin Kaymer

7:05 a.m. -- Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Southgate

7:15 a.m. -- Tony Finau, J.B. Holmes

7:25 a.m. -- Thongchai Jaidee, Chris Wood

7:35 a.m. -- Kevin Na, Jon Rahm

7:50 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Paul Casey

8 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Andrew Johnston

8:10 a.m. -- Yikeun Change, Henrik Stenson

8:20 a.m. -- Steve Stricker, Matthew Fitzpatrick

8:30 a.m. -- Soren Kjeldsen, Laurie Canter

8:40 a.m. -- Haotong Li, Thorbjorn Olesen

8:50 a.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia

9 a.m. -- Ross Fisher, Sung Kang

9:10 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Zach Johnson

9:20 a.m. -- Ernie Els, Chan Kim

9:35 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley

9:45 a.m. -- Alex Noren, Kent Bulle

9:55 a.m. -- Bubba Watson, Rafael Cabrera-Bello

10:05 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Joost Luiten

10:15 a.m. -- Jamie Lovemark, Richard Bland

10:25 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Rory McIlroy

10:35 a.m. -- Austin Connelly, Richie Ramsay

10:45 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Ian Poulter

10:55 a.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Jordan Spieth