2017 British Open tee times, pairings: Complete field for Round 3 on Saturday
The tee times and pairings for Round 3 of the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale
The field at the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale has been whittled down to the final 77 golfers contending for the Claret Jug. All those at 5 under or better made the cut but most have no shot of catching Jordan Spieth, who sits at 6 under.
The good news here in the United States is that we can sleep in a little bit on Saturday as the leaders don't go off until 10:55 a.m. There are some really delectable pairings, though, as we look for the champion golfer of the year and see if Birkdale yet again crowns a legend.
Here is a look at Saturday's tee times.
All time Eastern
2017 Open Championship tee times, pairings
Tee No. 1
4:20 a.m. -- Shaun Norris
4:30 a.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose
4:40 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Mike Lorenzo-Vera
4:50 a.m. -- Yonghan Song, Danny Willett
5 a.m. -- Scott Hend, Marc Leishman
5:10 a.m. -- Lee Westwood, Sean O'Hair
5:20 a.m. -- Brandon Stone, David Drysdale
5:30 a.m. -- Andy Sullivan, Jason Day
5:40 a.m. -- Toby Tree, Aaron Baddeley
5:50 a.m. -- Joe Dean, James Hahn
6:05 a.m. -- Thoma Pieters, Alfie Plant
6:15 a.m. -- Peter Uihlein, K.T. Kim
6:25 a.m. -- Branden Grace, Jason Dufner
6:35 a.m. -- Andrew Dodt, Xander Schaudffele
6:45 a.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Daniel Berger
6:55 a.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Martin Kaymer
7:05 a.m. -- Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Southgate
7:15 a.m. -- Tony Finau, J.B. Holmes
7:25 a.m. -- Thongchai Jaidee, Chris Wood
7:35 a.m. -- Kevin Na, Jon Rahm
7:50 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Paul Casey
8 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Andrew Johnston
8:10 a.m. -- Yikeun Change, Henrik Stenson
8:20 a.m. -- Steve Stricker, Matthew Fitzpatrick
8:30 a.m. -- Soren Kjeldsen, Laurie Canter
8:40 a.m. -- Haotong Li, Thorbjorn Olesen
8:50 a.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia
9 a.m. -- Ross Fisher, Sung Kang
9:10 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Zach Johnson
9:20 a.m. -- Ernie Els, Chan Kim
9:35 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley
9:45 a.m. -- Alex Noren, Kent Bulle
9:55 a.m. -- Bubba Watson, Rafael Cabrera-Bello
10:05 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Joost Luiten
10:15 a.m. -- Jamie Lovemark, Richard Bland
10:25 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Rory McIlroy
10:35 a.m. -- Austin Connelly, Richie Ramsay
10:45 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Ian Poulter
10:55 a.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Jordan Spieth
-
British Open leaderboard 2017 picks
SportsLine's computer model nailed Masters and U.S. Open; now it picks the British Open
-
Lefty among stars to miss cut at Open
Mickelson and Thomas are headed home early from Royal Birkdale after struggling mightily
-
Open odds: Spieth heavy Open favorite
The American is looking for his third career major and first Open Championship
-
Nine Open thoughts: Poulter rocks Rd. 2
The weather hit hard on Friday but not as hard as we thought it might
-
Spieth takes hold of Open lead in Rd. 2
The American nearly ran away with the Open Championship, but he'll be in charge this weeke...
-
2017 British Open leaderboard, Round 2
Leaderboard scores and a breakdown of Round 2 at the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birk...
Add a Comment