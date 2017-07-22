2017 British Open tee times, pairings: Complete field for Round 4 on Sunday

The 146th Open Championship is looking like it's going to be a two-horse race between Jordan Spieth and Matt Kuchar, but if the course is as gettable on Sunday as it was on Saturday, we could see some monster scores early that will at least make those two golfers think about it when they tee off in the afternoon.

There are some delightful pairings late as we conclude the third major championship of 2017 and Spieth goes for some history at Royal Birkdale. Here is a look at Sunday's tee times. All time Eastern

2017 Open Championship tee times, pairings

Tee No. 1

2:55 a.m. -- Danny Willett

3:05 a.m. -- Sung Kang, Aaron Baddeley

3:15 a.m. -- Thorbjorn Olesen, Sean O'Hair

3:25 a.m. -- Russell Henley, Kevin Kisner

3:35 a.m. -- Bernd Wiesberger, Charl Schwartzel

3:45 a.m. -- Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Webb Simpson

3:55 a.m. -- Kent Bulle, Laurie Canter

4:05 a.m. -- Soren Kjeldsen, J.B. Holmes

4:15 a.m. -- Martin Kaymer, Jimmy Walker

4:25 a.m. -- Daniel Berger, Xander Schauffele

4:40 a.m. -- James Hahn, Joe Dean

4:50 a.m. -- Toby Tree, Andy Sullivan

5 a.m. -- Lee Westwood Younghan Song

5:10 a.m. -- Justin Rose, Gary Woodland

5:20 a.m. -- Yikeun Chang, Adam Scott

5:30 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Andrew Dodt

5:40 a.m. -- K.T. Kim, Peter Uihlein

6 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Zach Johnson

6:10 a.m. -- Thomas Pieters, Bubba Watson

6:25 a.m. -- Ernie Els, Haotong Li

6:35 a.m. -- Steve Stricker, Kevin Na

6:45 a.m. -- Chris Wood, Thongchai Jaidee

6:55 a.m. -- Matthew Southgate, David Drysdale

7:05 a.m. -- Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood

7:15 a.m. -- Jamie Lovemark, Joost Luiten

7:25 a.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Matthew Fitzpatrick

7:35 a.m. -- Andrew Johnston, Paul Casey

7:45 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Jason Dufner

7:55 a.m. -- Jason Day, Scott Hend

8:10 a.m. -- Shaun Norris, Richard Bland

8:20 a.m. -- Alex Noren, Rickie Fowler

8:30 a.m. -- Ian Poulter, Richie Ramsay

8:40 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Ross Fisher

8:50 a.m. -- Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Chan Kim

9 a.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Dustin Johnson

9:10 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Branden Grace

9:20 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Austin Connelly

9:30 a.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Jordan Spieth