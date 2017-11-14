2017 DP World Tour Championship odds: Picks from model that nailed Ryan Moore's OHL Classic run

The world's top golfers are heading to Dubai this week for the 2017 DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Justin Rose is the Vegas favorite at 6/1.



Before you make any bets, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.



SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, was all over Ryan Moore at the OHL Classic. Despite being a 45-1 long shot, the model projected him to be a top contender. The result? He shot 70 or better in all four rounds and finished in the top 10.



Now that the field for the 2017 DP World Tour Championship is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.



One huge surprise the model is calling for: Patrick Reed, a 28/1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anybody looking for a huge payday.



Another curveball: Francesco Molinari, who has the seventh-best Vegas odds, doesn't even sniff the top 15. He's somebody to completely steer clear of this week.



Also, five players with odds longer than 20/1 are positioning themselves to make a serious run. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big. And you can only see who they are over at SportsLine.



So who wins the 2017 DP World Tour Championship? And what long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full DP World Tour Championship projected leaderboard from the model that nailed three majors heading into the weekend in 2017 and find out.



Justin Rose 6/1

Jon Rahm 11/1

Sergio Garcia 12/1

Branden Grace 14/1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 14/1

Tyrrell Hatton 16/1

Francesco Molinari 20/1

Tommy Fleetwood 20/1

Charl Schwartzel 22/1

Victor Dubuisson 22/1

Patrick Reed 28/1

Shane Lowry 28/1