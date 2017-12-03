2017 Hero World Challenge leaderboard: Tiger Woods, live scores, Day 4 highlights

Tiger Woods looks to end the 2017 Hero World Challenge on a positive note after a bumpy 75 in Round 3. Woods is 10 back of leader Charley Hoffman but still in the mix for a top-10 or top-five finish at the tournament he hosts.

Woods shot a 76 in the final round last year, which left a bitter taste even after a showing in which he led the field in birdies. After shooting 69-68-75 this time around, another round in the 60s would be a fantastic sendoff into 2018.

