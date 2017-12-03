2017 Hero World Challenge leaderboard: Tiger Woods, live scores, Day 4 highlights
Woods looks to bounce back following a less-than-stellar effort on Moving Day
Tiger Woods looks to end the 2017 Hero World Challenge on a positive note after a bumpy 75 in Round 3. Woods is 10 back of leader Charley Hoffman but still in the mix for a top-10 or top-five finish at the tournament he hosts.
Woods shot a 76 in the final round last year, which left a bitter taste even after a showing in which he led the field in birdies. After shooting 69-68-75 this time around, another round in the 60s would be a fantastic sendoff into 2018.
Tiger paired with Thomas in Round 4
We will get a repeat of the first round pairing of Big Cat and J.T.
Woods falters in Round 3, Hoffman soars
Tiger Woods struggled getting around the course in the Bahamas on Saturday
Tiger paired with Matsuyama on Saturday
One of the best in the world will get one of the best of all time in Round 3
Tiger's 2018 Masters odds drop
Big Cat is probably going to at least play Augusta, and now he has to be considered a cont...
Fans flip as Tiger holes eagle for lead
The reaction to Woods' eagle at the Hero World Challenge was hilarious and epic
Tiger Woods posts 68 in Round 2
Woods kept his momentum rolling on Friday in the Bahamas with another solid round
