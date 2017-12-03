2017 Hero World Challenge leaderboard: Tiger Woods, live scores, Day 4 highlights

Woods looks to bounce back following a less-than-stellar effort on Moving Day

Tiger Woods looks to end the 2017 Hero World Challenge on a positive note after a bumpy 75 in Round 3. Woods is 10 back of leader Charley Hoffman but still in the mix for a top-10 or top-five finish at the tournament he hosts.

Woods shot a 76 in the final round last year, which left a bitter taste even after a showing in which he led the field in birdies. After shooting 69-68-75 this time around, another round in the 60s would be a fantastic sendoff into 2018.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this post with live scores, highlights, analysis and more from the Hero World Challenge. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for joining us.

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories