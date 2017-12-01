2017 Hero World Challenge leaderboard: Tiger Woods, live updates, Round 2 scores

Tiger Woods shot a 3-under 69 in his first round or professional golf since missing the cut at the 2015 Dubai Desert Classic and looked good doing it on Thursday. How he will rebound at Round 2 of the 2017 Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas is anyone's guess.

Woods starts Friday's round in the middle of the pack, three shots back of leader Tommy Fleetwood (-6). Rickie Fowler and Matt Kuchar trail Fleetwood by a single stroke, while Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth (both -4) and Justin Thomas (-3) are also breathing down Fleetwood's back.

CBS Sports will be with you all day covering Round 2 of the Hero World Challenge and everything Woods does in his first event back. If you are unable to view the live updates, highlights and scores below, please click here.

