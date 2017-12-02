2017 Hero World Challenge leaderboard: Tiger Woods, live updates, Round 3 scores

Tiger Woods kept the good times rolling through Friday at the 2017 Hero World Challenge, besting his first round score on the back of a tremendous 31 on the front nine in Round 2. He had the solo lead in the Bahamas for a short while but eventually fell back to a five-way tie for fifth as Charley Hoffman went off with a 63 on Friday, the best single round score thus far this week.

Jordan Spieth and Tommy Fleetwood are three strokes back, while Woods and Co. are five behind Hoffman and looking to make a run on Saturday.

Jordan Spieth and Tommy Fleetwood are three strokes back, while Woods and Co. are five behind Hoffman and looking to make a run on Saturday.

