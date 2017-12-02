2017 Hero World Challenge leaderboard: Tiger Woods, live updates, Round 3 scores

Tiger Woods looks to continue his stellar return to the golf scene on Saturday in the Bahamas

Tiger Woods kept the good times rolling through Friday at the 2017 Hero World Challenge, besting his first round score on the back of a tremendous 31 on the front nine in Round 2. He had the solo lead in the Bahamas for a short while but eventually fell back to a five-way tie for fifth as Charley Hoffman went off with a 63 on Friday, the best single round score thus far this week. 

Jordan Spieth and Tommy Fleetwood are three strokes back, while Woods and Co. are five behind Hoffman and looking to make a run on Saturday.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Saturday, updating this story with live coverage, highlights and analysis of Woods and the rest of the star-studded field. If you are unable to view the updates below, please click here.

