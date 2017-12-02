2017 Hero World Challenge leaderboard: Tiger Woods, live updates, Round 3 scores
Tiger Woods looks to continue his stellar return to the golf scene on Saturday in the Bahamas
Tiger Woods kept the good times rolling through Friday at the 2017 Hero World Challenge, besting his first round score on the back of a tremendous 31 on the front nine in Round 2. He had the solo lead in the Bahamas for a short while but eventually fell back to a five-way tie for fifth as Charley Hoffman went off with a 63 on Friday, the best single round score thus far this week.
Jordan Spieth and Tommy Fleetwood are three strokes back, while Woods and Co. are five behind Hoffman and looking to make a run on Saturday.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Saturday, updating this story with live coverage, highlights and analysis of Woods and the rest of the star-studded field. If you are unable to view the updates below, please click here.
Tiger paired with Matsuyama on Saturday
One of the best in the world will get one of the best of all time in Round 3
Tiger's 2018 Masters odds drop
Tiger's 2018 Masters odds drop
Big Cat is probably going to at least play Augusta, and now he has to be considered a cont...
Fans flip as Tiger holes eagle for lead
The reaction to Woods' eagle at the Hero World Challenge was hilarious and epic
Tiger Woods posts 68 in Round 2
Tiger Woods posts 68 in Round 2
Woods kept his momentum rolling on Friday in the Bahamas with another solid round
How to watch 2017 Hero World Challenge
How to watch 2017 Hero World Challenge
Find out when and how to watch the 2017 Hero World Challenge live this week as Tiger Woods...
Woods just three back after Round 1
Woods just three back after Round 1
Woods is, somewhat surprisingly, in contention after Day 1 in the Bahamas
