2017 Northern Trust Open picks: Who will win Round 1 of the FedEx Cup Playoffs?

After a regular season that stretched from October 2016 to nearly the end of August 2017, the FedEx Cup Playoffs are finally here. This four-tournament-in-five-weeks stretch will culminate in the Tour Championship at the end of September, where the winner will likely also take home the $10 million bonus for taking the FedEx Cup. But first, we have to cut the group of 125 golfers down to 100 in the first event of the playoffs, the Northern Trust Open.

Let's take a look at this week's contest.

Event information

What: Northern Trust Open | Where: Old Westbury, New York | When: Aug. 24-27

Participants and odds

Hideki Matsuyama: 10-1

Jordan Spieth: 11-1



Rickie Fowler: 14-1

Dustin Johnson: 14-1

Rory McIlroy: 14-1

Jason Day: 18-1

Brooks Koepka: 20-1

Justin Thomas: 20-1

Henrik Stenson: 22-1

Jon Rahm: 25-1

Field strength: A

This is the first time I can remember Matsuyama being the outright favorite in a field of this quality. He deserves it, too, given his run in the last six weeks. Also, it doesn't seem like McIlroy should be ahead of Koepka based on recent form. Koepka has just been unbelievable this summer in terms of consistency. I know this stuff is often based on who's wagering on which players, but there seems like there's a little value there with B.K. Also, only five of the top 125 in the FedEx Cup points race will be absent this week. An elite field.

Yes. Snedeker, Piercy and Bozzelli out with injury. Scott skipping for birth of 2nd child and Sergio skipping because he felt like it. https://t.co/cwB6Y0fZle — Will Gray (@WillGrayGC) August 21, 2017

Three stories to watch

1. Player of the Year race: The PGA Tour Player of the Year race seems to be coming down to one of four golfers. Here are their bona fides.

Justin Thomas: 4 wins, 1 major, $7 million



Hideki Matsuyama: 3 wins, 2 WGCs, $8 million



Dustin Johnson: 3 wins, 2 WGCs, $7 million



Jordan Spieth: 3 wins, 1 major, $7 million



Thomas has the upper hand right now because of that extra win, but if one of the other golfers (specifically Spieth because he already has a major) takes one or two of the playoff events and the FedEx Cup, they can usurp him. It should be a really strong race coming home.

2. Rise from the ashes: Last week, several golfers were playing for their jobs on the PGA Tour. This week, they're playing to get into the second round of the playoffs. If one of them wins, they'll likely make it to the Tour Championship and play for $10 million. That's how quickly things can change in this sport. Geoff Ogilvy, Richy Werenski, Rory Sabbatini and Harold Varner III were fighting for their golfing lives and feeling all the nerves a week ago. Now, they're freed up to march through the next five weeks toward unfathomable sums of money at East Lake Golf Club.

3. Rory McIlroy's health: This will be an interesting story throughout the next month. McIlroy said Tuesday that he's good enough to go even though he's not 100 percent healthy. He's good enough to win at 85 or 90 percent, but it will be a slog over the next 16 rounds for the defending FedEx Cup champ.

"I'm not 100 percent but I'm at a percent where I feel I can compete." — Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) August 22, 2017

Past winners

2016: Patrick Reed

2015: Jason Day

2014: Hunter Mahan

2013: Adam Scott

2012: Nick Watney

It's big-boy tournament time. I like the field size of 125 -- it almost guarantees a solid-name winner, and as you can see, this tournament has produced some pretty big ones over the years.

Let's look at the picks this week.

Winner: Rickie Fowler is No. 1 on the PGA Tour in strokes gained this year and also in overall scoring average. That hasn't panned out to multiple wins, but it will at some point if he continues at that clip. He won a playoff in 2015 as well, and I like those odds. Odds: 14-1

Top 10: Hideki Matsuyama could make a reasonable argument right now that he's the best player on the planet. Matsuyama has five straight top 15s and has won more than anyone worldwide in the last 12 months. Odds: 10-1

Sleeper: Xander Schauffele has quietly slid into the top 40 of the FedEx Cup points race and has the inside track on Wesley Bryan for Player of the Year honors on the PGA Tour. He has three top 20s in his last four starts. Odds: 125-1