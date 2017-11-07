2017 OHL Classic at Mayakoba picks, field: Rickie Fowler is the heavy favorite

As the PGA Tour turns for home over the next two weeks, it makes its penultimate stop in Mexico at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. Last week's exciting finish featured a new young star introducing himself to the golf world in Patrick Cantlay. Will we get another this week?

Let's take a look at this week's contest.

Event information

What: OHL Classic at Mayakoba | Where: Playa del Carmen, Mexico | When: Nov. 9-12

Field and odds

Rickie Fowler: 8-1

Pat Perez: 14-1

Patrick Reed: 20-1

Chesson Hadley: 22-1

Gary Woodland: 22-1

Charley Hoffman: 25-1

Kevin Chappell: 28-1

Zach Johnson: 30-1

Field strength: B-

Rickie Fowler is the rising tide that lifts all boats. His appearance at this tournament automatically lifts it out of a "C" grade and into the "Bs." It's a bit of a surprise to see him play this fall, I suppose, but he played the Shriners last year and will play the Hero World Challenge at the end of the month, as well. So there's a bit of a history there.

Three stories to watch

1. Pat Perez's anniversary: It's been a wild 12-month run for Perez, one that officially began here at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba this time last season. Perez won that event, made it to the Tour Championship in September and went on to win the CIMB Classic in October. But he said recently that it all started slightly before that OHL Classic with a spot into the 2016 CIMB Classic that Justin Thomas won.

"I really can't believe what's gone on basically really a year from this tournament last year because [the CIMB Classic] gave me a spot [in 2016]," said Perez, who was coming off an injury during the 2015-16 season. "I was so excited to come over and play to try and further my career. And I played pretty good here, I think I finished like 33rd and I finished 7th in Vegas and then I won Mexico.

"But if [they] hadn't given me the spot, the funny thing is I don't know if I would have started the Tour until January. So all those chain of events might not have happened. So I can't thank [them] enough for doing that. I really can't explain it, it's been an amazing 12 months. I can't explain it, but I hope it continues."

2. Fowler's 2017-18 debut: Can Fowler make the leap this year? The thing I worry about with him is that he putted his tail off last year and still won just once. Is he going to be good enough to overtake the Justin Thomases, Jordan Spieths and Dustin Johnsons of the world in the biggest events? Maybe, but he'll need to improve his overall numbers off the tee and on his approach shots. I'm excited to watch his debut this weekend in Mexico.

3. Old Man Open? The OHL Classic at Mayakoba is the rare fall event normally won by older players. It's The Open Championship of fall events. Last year, Perez joined seven other champions (in just 11 of these events) in his 30s. The average of that group of eight 30-somethings? An ancient 38.1 years old!

Past winners

2016: Pat Perez

2015: Graeme McDowell

2014: Charley Hoffman

2013: Harris English

2012: John Huh

As mentioned previously, this event has been a sort of launching pad for older (and younger) players in the past few years. None of these golfers are superstars, but all have had a pretty strong level of success at their respective ages.

Shriners Open picks

Winner: Charles Howell III has six top 20s at this tournament in his career, including a T7 last year and a T6 in 2014. He's finished in the top 20 in each of his last two starts this season. Odds: 33-1

Top 10: Chesson Hadley has not finished outside the top five in any event on the PGA Tour so far this season. That's astonishing, and it's one reason he's a 22-1 favorite. Odds: 22-1

Sleeper: Beau Hossler led the Shriners after 54 holes, and he has two straight top 10s. He's a magnificent talent and seems to be ahead of schedule. Great number this week, too. Odds: 80-1