2017 PGA Championship golf betting odds: New favorites to win at Quail Hollow

The latest betting odds for the 2017 PGA Championship are out before Moving Day

Updated, post-cut, pre-Moving Day odds for the winner of the 2017 PGA Championship have been posted. Here's where things stand, per Bovada, as of Friday night after everyone was off the course. This list comes after Hideki Matsuyama made a huge charge, scoring birdie in five of his final seven holes. He's now the favorite despite Matsuyama, 25, never having previously won a major championship. 

Meanwhile, big names who have made the cut but played inconsistently -- Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth -- are at really good value heading into the third round, which will be broadcast starting at 2 p.m. ET on CBS. 

  • Hideki Matsuyama: 3/2
  • Jason Day: 4/1
  • Kevin Kisner: 5/1
  • Rickie Fowler: 12/1
  • Louis Oosthuizen: 12/1
  • Justin Thomas: 20/1
  • Francesco Molinari: 20/1
  • Paul Casey: 20/1
  • Chris Stroud: 40/1
  • Brooks Koepka: 40/1
  • Dustin Johnson: 50/1
  • Rory McIlroy: 50/1
  • Jordan Spieth: 55/1
  • Byeong Hun An: 80/1
  • Patrick Reed: 125/1
  • Zach Johnson: 125/1
  • Gary Woodland: 150/1
  • Alexander Noren: 150/1
  • Grayson Murray: 150/1
  • Henrik Stenson: 150/1
  • Ryan Moore: 200/1
  • Ryan Fox: 200/1
  • Jon Rahm: 200/1
  • Tony Finau: 200/1
  • Sung Kang: 200/1
  • D.A. Points: 200/1
  • Chez Reavie: 250/1
  • Patrick Cantlay: 250/1
