2017 PGA Championship live stream: Watch online, TV coverage, channel, times

The 99th PGA Championship is going to be a fantastic event, but for those of us who are out and about, it can be a bit difficult to catch all the action over four days from Charlotte, North Carolina. That's why we at CBS Sports are here to help. Exciting action will be aplenty Thursday through Sunday from Quail Hollow, and you can catch it all both on your television and streaming live online.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch as much golf as possible through the final round on Sunday. Weather may dictate some changes to the start times below, and tee times have not yet been released for the weekend.

If you don't want to be glued to the screen, be sure to check back with CBS Sports as we are featuring a live blog covering every angle and highlight of the 2017 PGA Championship leaderboard during all four days.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

2017 PGA Championship TV schedule

Round 1 -- Thursday

Live stream: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com

Live TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on TNT

On the Range: 11 a.m. on CBS Sports Network

Clubhouse report: 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 2 -- Friday

Live stream: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com

Live TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on TNT

On the Range: 11 a.m. on CBS Sports Network

Clubhouse report: 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 3 -- Saturday

Live early TV coverage: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on TNT

Early TV simulcast online: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on PGA.com

Live TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast online: 2-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com and CBS All Access

Clubhouse report: 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 3 encore: 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 4 -- Sunday

Live early TV coverage: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on TNT

Early TV simulcast online: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on PGA.com

Live TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast online: 2-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com and CBS All Access

Clubhouse report: 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 4 encore: 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network is available with all major cable, satellite and telco providers nationwide. For distributors with national channel lineups please find CBS Sports Network as follows: DirecTV - 221, Dish Network - 158, Verizon FiOS - 94, AT&T U-Verse - 643. For all other providers, please go to www.cbssportsnetwork.com to use the channel finder or check your local listings. You can also stream CBS Sports Network on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App using your cable login. CBS Sports Network is also available with OTT providers Hulu and You Tube TV with additional distributors launching soon.