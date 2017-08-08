2017 PGA Championship predictions: One of these nine golfers will win this week

The easy choice for this week's PGA Championship at Quail Hollow is, of course, Rory McIlroy. He has the best record here and is coming in off back-to-back top-five performances at big time events. According to Las Vegas, he is the most likely to win this golf tournament.

So he's definitely included in our list of the nine golfers I think the winner will emerge from. But who else is included? I'm creating this nine-golfer pool based on past performance, current form and intuition. Let's get to the group of nine from which the 99th PGA Championship winner will come.

Rory McIlroy: As has been discussed ad nauseam, McIlroy owns this course, owns this tournament and has found his form. The most startling thing is that he somehow seems to be improving with the driver in his hands. He putted well enough to win last week at Firestone Country Club, but he was amiss with his approach shots. If he fixes that this week, he'll lap the field.

Rory has played 26 rounds at Quail Hollow.



He has hit 50 tee shots 330 yards or longer.



17 have gone 350+.



His longest is 388 yards. pic.twitter.com/Vdgh8s2r5K — Sean Martin (@PGATOURSMartin) August 8, 2017

Rickie Fowler: Are we going to get a remix of the 2014 PGA Championship when McIlroy, Fowler and Phil Mickelson were all in the mix? They all play Quail Hollow quite well, but I think Fowler is going to be the other player to emerge and have a great week rather than Mickelson.

Best scoring average at Quail Hollow in Wells Fargo, min. 12 rounds:



McIlroy 69.5

Mickelson 70.2

Fowler 70.5

Furyk 70.7#PGAChamp — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) August 8, 2017

Brooks Koepka: I'm curious about why folks don't talk more about Koepka when they discuss great young golfers. He's been as good as anyone over the last three years of major championships, and he has finished in the top 11 in each of the last four majors. He could absolutely win his second in three tries this week.

Jordan Spieth: I've cooled on the Spieth talk this week for some reason (which means he'll probably win by nine). I think he'll play all right, but I don't think he's going to win. However, there was a better chance of me including Tiger Woods on this list than leaving Jordan Spieth off of it.

Dustin Johnson: There has just been something a bit askew about D.J. since he returned from that back injury after the Masters. I'm not saying he won't win this week -- and I can't in good conscience keep him off this list -- but it always feels like there's a 76 lurking in there somewhere.

Jon Rahm: He is No. 1 on the PGA Tour in strokes gained off the tee. This course is set up for players who drive it well. That portends well for the 22-year-old.

Sergio Garcia: You know who's fourth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained off the tee this year? That's right, it's Garcia. I think it would be pretty great if he could grab two majors in the same year after going so long without. The Year of the Sergio? We're four rounds away.

Thomas Pieters: I love generally love Pieters and think he's underrated, but I especially love him this week on this course. He can legitimately roll with McIlroy, Johnson and Jason Day off the tee, and he may need to this week to win his first major.

Jason Day: Of the 310 possible golfers who could have beaten him in the last two PGA Championships, only one has. That was Jimmy Walker last year at Baltusrol by one stroke. Day doesn't have the same form as he had the last two years, but I'm not betting against him.