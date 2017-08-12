2017 PGA Championship prize money, purse: Payouts for golfers from $10.5M pool

The 99th PGA Championship concludes Sunday, and a few golfers will be significantly richer after completing 72 holes at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. The purse for the 2017 PGA Championship has risen from previous years to $10.5 million with the winner's share standing at nearly $1.9 million and the runner-up still earning over the $1 million mark.

Winner: $1,890,000
Runner-up: $1,134,000

Here's where the next 68 golfers will fall in. There are 75 golfers that made the cut this year, so totals may vary slightly.

3. $714,000
4. $504,000
5. $420,000
6. $351,750
7. $328,650
8. $307,650
9. $286,650
10. $265,650
11. $244,650
12. $223,650
13. $207,900
14. $193,200
15. $180,600
16. $168,000
17. $155,400
18. $142,800
19. $132,300
20. $121,800
21. $111,300
22. $100,800
23. $95,550
24. $90,300
25. $86,100
26. $81,900
27. $77,700
28. $74,550
29. $71,400
30. $68,250
31. $65,100
32. $61,950
33. $58,800
34. $55,650
35. $52,500
36. $49,770
37. $47,040
38. $44,520
39. $42,000
40. $39,900
41. $37,800
42. $35,700
43. $33,600
44. $32,550
45. $31,500
46. $30,450
47. $29,400
48. $28,350
49. $27,825
50. $27,300
51. $26,775
52. $26,250
53. $25,725
54. $25,200
55. $24,675
56. $24,150
57. $23,625
58. $23,100
59. $22,575
60. $22,050
61. $21,630
62. $21,210
63. $20,790
64. $20,370
65. $19,950
66. $19,740
67. $19,530
68. $19,320
69. $19,110.
70. $18,900  

