2017 PGA Championship tee times, pairings: Complete field for Round 1
Check out all the tee times and pairings for Round 1 of the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow
The first and second round tee times and pairings have been released for the 2017 PGA Championship, and there are some great ones. The last three major winners will play together over the first two days with Sergio Garcia (Masters), Brooks Koepka (U.S. Open) and Jordan Spieth (British Open) in a group.
Here's a look at the way things stand entering the first day of the tournament, which will emanate this year from Charlotte, North Carolina. With these groups, there are plenty of reasons to watch the entire day, and we here at CBS Sports will be with you the entire way covering the PGA Championship live.
All times Eastern
2017 PGA Championship tee times, pairings for Thursday
Tee No. 1
7:20 a.m. -- Grayson Murray, Rich Berberian Jr., Peter Uihlein
7:30 a.m. -- Adam Rainaud, Tony Finau, Fabrizio Zanotti
7:40 a.m. -- Younghan Song, Dave McNabb, Charles Howell III
7:50 a.m. -- Sung Kang, Wesley Bryan, Dylan Frittelli
8 a.m. -- William McGirt, Francesco Molinari, Jim Herman
8:10 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Andy Sullivan, Kyle Stanley
8:20 a.m. -- Rich Beem, Vijay Singh, John Daly
8:30 a.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Danny Willett, J.B. Holmes
8:40 a.m. -- Thomas Pieters, Xander Schauffele, Rod Pampling
8:50 a.m. -- Thorbjorn Olesen, Brendan Steele, Hudson Swafford
9 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Bernd Wiesberger, Brandon Stone
9:10 a.m. -- K.T. Kim, Greg Gregory, James Hahn
9:20 a.m. -- Richard Sterne, Ryan Vermeer, Barracuda Winner
12:35 p.m. -- Lucas Glover, Matt Dobyns, Hideto Tanihara
12:45 p.m. -- Mike Small, Jason Kokrak, Satoshi Kodaira
12:55 p.m. -- Thomas Bjorn, Branden Grace, Pat Perez
1:05 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Luke Donald, Webb Simpson
1:15 p.m. -- Billy Horschel, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim
1:25 p.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Phil Mickelson, Jason Dufner
1:35 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler
1:45 p.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Justin Rose, Brandt Snedeker
1:55 p.m. -- Daniel Berger, Jim Furyk, Kevin Kisner
2:05 p.m. -- Ross Fisher, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ryan Moore
2:15 p.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Smith
2:25 p.m. -- Alex Beach, Sean O'Hair, Kevin Na
2:35 p.m. -- Chris Moody, Luke List, Jamie Lovemark
Tee No. 10
7:25 a.m. -- Shane Lowry, Stuart Deane, Pablo Larrazabal
7:35 a.m. -- Alex Noren, Scott Herbert, Russell Knox
7:45 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Ernie Els, Ian Poulter
7:55 a.m. -- Daniel Summerhays, Robert Streb, Chris Wood
8:05 a.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed
8:15 a.m. -- Bubba Watson, Charl Schwartzel, Paul Casey
8:25 a.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth
8:35 a.m. -- Jason Day, Dustin Johnson, Henrik Stenson
8:45 a.m. -- Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley, Davis Love III
8:55 a.m. -- Zach Johnson, Lee Westwood, Charley Hoffman
9:05 a.m. -- David Lingmerth, Scott Brown, Nicolas Colsaerts
9:15 a.m. -- Scott Hend, Kenny Pigman, Andrew Johnston
9:25 a.m. -- Kelly Kraft, Brian Smock, Patrick Rodgers
12:30 p.m. -- David Muttitt, Bud Cauley, Graham DeLaet
12:40 p.m. -- Rod Perry, Yuta Ikeda, Emiliano Grillo
12:50 p.m. -- Joost Luiten, Paul Claxton, Russell Henley
1 p.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Thongchai Jaidee, Soren Kjeldsen
1:10 p.m. -- Omar Uresti, Y.E. Yang, Shaun Micheel
1:20 p.m. -- Danny Lee, Marc Leishman, Anirban Lahiri
1:30 p.m. -- Byeong Hun An, Kevin Chappell, Mackenzie Hughes
1:40 p.m. -- Jonas Blixt, Steve Stricker, Brian Harman
1:50 p.m. -- D.A. Points, Tyrrell Hatton, Adam Hadwin
2 p.m. -- Martin Laird, Bill Haas, Graeme McDowell
2:10 p.m. -- Jeunghun Wang, Alexander Levy, Jamie Broce
2:20 p.m. -- JJ Wood, Ryan Fox, Haotong Li
2:30 p.m. -- Jaysen Hansen, Cody Gribble, WGC Bridgestone Winner
-
Major winners paired together at PGA
All three 2017 major winners will be paired together to give us a juicy round one group
-
Shirtless Tiger shows off big catch
Woods has been relatively quiet since his DWI a month ago
-
Curry impresses playing pro golf
Curry is getting a chance to play on the Web.com tour and is making the most of it
-
How to watch the 2017 WGC-Bridgestone
Find out when and how to watch the 2017 Bridgestone live this week
-
Rory talks caddie change after split
McIlroy will have Harry Diamond on the bag this week, and maybe longer
-
Bridgestone picks: Can Spieth win 3?
As Spieth hurtles towards the Slam, he has another tournament to pick up before Quail Holl...
Add a Comment