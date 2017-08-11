2017 PGA Championship tee times, pairings: Complete field for Round 2 on Friday

After the first day of the PGA Championship, we have a pair of semi-uninspiring co-leaders in Thorbjorn Olesen and Kevin Kisner, but they're followed closely by a whole host of stars and superstars who will chase in Round 2.

The Thursday afternoon golfers will go off early on Friday and get a bit of a reprieve. Because the greens baked out a bit, the course played a quarter stroke tougher in the afternoon wave than it did in the morning. Let's take a look at the tee times for Friday's second round.

All times Eastern

2017 PGA Championship tee times, pairings for Friday

Tee No. 1 

7:20 a.m. -- David Muttitt, Bud Cauley, Graham DeLaet
7:30 a.m. -- Rod Perry, Yuta Ikeda, Emiliano Grillo
7:40 a.m. -- Joost Luiten, Paul Claxton, Russell Henley
7:50 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Thongchai Jaidee, Soren Kjeldsen
8 a.m. -- Omar Uresti, Y.E. Yang, Shaun Micheel
8:10 a.m. -- Danny Lee, Marc Leishman, Anirban Lahiri
8:20 a.m. -- Byeong Hun An, Kevin Chappell, Mackenzie Hughes
8:30 a.m. -- Jonas Blixt, Steve Stricker, Brian Harman
8:40 a.m. -- D.A. Points, Tyrrell Hatton, Adam Hadwin
8:50 a.m. -- Martin Laird, Bill Haas, Graeme McDowell
9 a.m. -- Jeunghun Wang, Alexander Levy, Jamie Broce
9:10 a.m. -- JJ Wood, Ryan Fox, Haotong Li
9:20 a.m. -- Jaysen Hansen, Cody Gribble, Chez Reavie

12:35 p.m. -- Shane Lowry, Stuart Deane, Pablo Larrazabal
12:45 p.m. -- Alex Noren, Scott Herbert, Russell Knox
12:55 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Ernie Els, Ian Poulter
1:05 p.m. -- Daniel Summerhays, Robert Streb, Chris Wood
1:15 p.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed
1:25 p.m. -- Bubba Watson, Charl Schwartzel, Paul Casey
1:35 p.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth
1:45 p.m. -- Jason Day, Dustin Johnson, Henrik Stenson
1:55 p.m. -- Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley, Davis Love III
2:05 p.m. -- Zach Johnson, Lee Westwood, Charley Hoffman
2:15 p.m. -- David Lingmerth, Scott Brown, Nicolas Colsaerts
2:25 p.m. -- Scott Hend, Kenny Pigman, Andrew Johnston
2:35 a.m. -- Kelly Kraft, Brian Smock, Patrick Rodgers

Tee No. 10

7:25 a.m. -- Lucas Glover, Matt Dobyns, Hideto Tanihara
7:35 a.m. -- Mike Small, Jason Kokrak, Satoshi Kodaira
7:45 a.m. -- Thomas Bjorn, Branden Grace, Pat Perez
7:55 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Luke Donald, Webb Simpson
8:05 a.m. -- Billy Horschel, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim
8:15 a.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Phil Mickelson, Jason Dufner
8:25 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler
8:35 a.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Justin Rose, Brandt Snedeker
8:45 a.m. -- Daniel Berger, Jim Furyk, Kevin Kisner
8:55 a.m. -- Ross Fisher, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ryan Moore
9:05 a.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Smith
9:15 a.m. -- Alex Beach, Sean O'Hair, Kevin Na
9:25 a.m. -- Chris Moody, Luke List, Jamie Lovemark

12:30 p.m. -- Grayson Murray, Rich Berberian Jr., Peter Uihlein
12:40 p.m. -- Adam Rainaud, Tony Finau, Fabrizio Zanotti
12:50 p.m. -- Younghan Song, Dave McNabb, Charles Howell III
1 p.m. -- Sung Kang, Wesley Bryan, Dylan Frittelli
1:10 p.m. -- William McGirt, Francesco Molinari, Jim Herman
1:20 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Andy Sullivan, Kyle Stanley
1:30 p.m. -- Rich Beem, Vijay Singh, John Daly
1:40 p.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Danny Willett, J.B. Holmes
1:50 p.m. -- Thomas Pieters, Xander Schauffele, Rod Pampling
2 p.m. -- Thorbjorn Olesen, Brendan Steele, Hudson Swafford
2:10 p.m. -- Cameron Smith, Bernd Wiesberger, Brandon Stone
2:20 p.m. -- K.T. Kim, Greg Gregory, James Hahn
2:30 p.m. -- Richard Sterne, Ryan Vermeer, Chris Stroud

