2017 PGA Championship tee times, pairings: Complete field for Round 2 on Friday

After the first day of the PGA Championship, we have a pair of semi-uninspiring co-leaders in Thorbjorn Olesen and Kevin Kisner, but they're followed closely by a whole host of stars and superstars who will chase in Round 2.

The Thursday afternoon golfers will go off early on Friday and get a bit of a reprieve. Because the greens baked out a bit, the course played a quarter stroke tougher in the afternoon wave than it did in the morning. Let's take a look at the tee times for Friday's second round.

All times Eastern

2017 PGA Championship tee times, pairings for Friday

Tee No. 1

7:20 a.m. -- David Muttitt, Bud Cauley, Graham DeLaet

7:30 a.m. -- Rod Perry, Yuta Ikeda, Emiliano Grillo

7:40 a.m. -- Joost Luiten, Paul Claxton, Russell Henley

7:50 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Thongchai Jaidee, Soren Kjeldsen

8 a.m. -- Omar Uresti, Y.E. Yang, Shaun Micheel

8:10 a.m. -- Danny Lee, Marc Leishman, Anirban Lahiri

8:20 a.m. -- Byeong Hun An, Kevin Chappell, Mackenzie Hughes

8:30 a.m. -- Jonas Blixt, Steve Stricker, Brian Harman

8:40 a.m. -- D.A. Points, Tyrrell Hatton, Adam Hadwin

8:50 a.m. -- Martin Laird, Bill Haas, Graeme McDowell

9 a.m. -- Jeunghun Wang, Alexander Levy, Jamie Broce

9:10 a.m. -- JJ Wood, Ryan Fox, Haotong Li

9:20 a.m. -- Jaysen Hansen, Cody Gribble, Chez Reavie

12:35 p.m. -- Shane Lowry, Stuart Deane, Pablo Larrazabal

12:45 p.m. -- Alex Noren, Scott Herbert, Russell Knox

12:55 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Ernie Els, Ian Poulter

1:05 p.m. -- Daniel Summerhays, Robert Streb, Chris Wood

1:15 p.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed

1:25 p.m. -- Bubba Watson, Charl Schwartzel, Paul Casey

1:35 p.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth

1:45 p.m. -- Jason Day, Dustin Johnson, Henrik Stenson

1:55 p.m. -- Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley, Davis Love III

2:05 p.m. -- Zach Johnson, Lee Westwood, Charley Hoffman

2:15 p.m. -- David Lingmerth, Scott Brown, Nicolas Colsaerts

2:25 p.m. -- Scott Hend, Kenny Pigman, Andrew Johnston

2:35 a.m. -- Kelly Kraft, Brian Smock, Patrick Rodgers

Tee No. 10

7:25 a.m. -- Lucas Glover, Matt Dobyns, Hideto Tanihara

7:35 a.m. -- Mike Small, Jason Kokrak, Satoshi Kodaira

7:45 a.m. -- Thomas Bjorn, Branden Grace, Pat Perez

7:55 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Luke Donald, Webb Simpson

8:05 a.m. -- Billy Horschel, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim

8:15 a.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Phil Mickelson, Jason Dufner

8:25 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler

8:35 a.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Justin Rose, Brandt Snedeker

8:45 a.m. -- Daniel Berger, Jim Furyk, Kevin Kisner

8:55 a.m. -- Ross Fisher, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ryan Moore

9:05 a.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Smith

9:15 a.m. -- Alex Beach, Sean O'Hair, Kevin Na

9:25 a.m. -- Chris Moody, Luke List, Jamie Lovemark

12:30 p.m. -- Grayson Murray, Rich Berberian Jr., Peter Uihlein

12:40 p.m. -- Adam Rainaud, Tony Finau, Fabrizio Zanotti

12:50 p.m. -- Younghan Song, Dave McNabb, Charles Howell III

1 p.m. -- Sung Kang, Wesley Bryan, Dylan Frittelli

1:10 p.m. -- William McGirt, Francesco Molinari, Jim Herman

1:20 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Andy Sullivan, Kyle Stanley

1:30 p.m. -- Rich Beem, Vijay Singh, John Daly

1:40 p.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Danny Willett, J.B. Holmes

1:50 p.m. -- Thomas Pieters, Xander Schauffele, Rod Pampling

2 p.m. -- Thorbjorn Olesen, Brendan Steele, Hudson Swafford

2:10 p.m. -- Cameron Smith, Bernd Wiesberger, Brandon Stone

2:20 p.m. -- K.T. Kim, Greg Gregory, James Hahn

2:30 p.m. -- Richard Sterne, Ryan Vermeer, Chris Stroud