2017 PGA Championship tee times, pairings: Field for Round 3 on Saturday
Here is where you will find the tee times and pairings for Round 3 of the PGA Championship
The third day of the 2017 PGA Championship will begin with the conclusion of Round 2, which was suspended first due to weather and then due to darkness on Friday. This means tee times for Round 3 have not been released and will not be available until Saturday morning. However, the PGA of America has announced how the day will be scheduled at Quail Hollow.
Play will begin at 7:30 a.m. with the conclusion of the second round. The last group has five holes left to play, so Round 3 is not expected to begin until 10 a.m. or 40 minutes after the end of Round 2. The third round will be played in groups of three, all of which will start from No. 1. Tee times will be spread from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The cut line currently stands at 5 over. Kevin Kisner and Hideki Matsuyama are the co-leaders at 8 under and will be the last group to take the course. Big-name golfers expected to tee off after 1 p.m. include Jason Day (3rd, -6), Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas (T7, 03) and Brooks Koepka (T11, -1). Jordan Spieth should tee off in the 11 a.m. hour, while Rory McIlroy will begin his third set of 18 holes after noon.
2017 PGA Championship tee times, pairings for Saturday
Round 3 tee times will appear here when they are released. All times Eastern.
