2017 QBE Shootout odds: Picks from model that called Rickie Fowler's Hero World Challenge run

The world's top golfers are teaming up this week for the 2017 QBE Shootout at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. Harris English and Matt Kuchar are the Vegas favorites at 4/1. This is not a traditional golf tournament, either. The 24-person field will feature a dozen two-person teams competing against one another.



The 2017 QBE Shootout has a scramble format during the first round, a modified alternate shot format in the second- round, and a final-round better ball on Sunday.



A scramble allows each player to hit a drive on every hole and the team selects the best drive. Each player then plays a second shot from the place where the selected drive lays, and then the best second shot is selected. This is repeated until the hole is completed.



The second round's modified shot format allows each player to hit a drive on every hole, with the best drive being selected. The player whose drive is not selected will then hit the second shot, and the team will alternate shots.



For the third and final round, each player plays through every hole using his own ball. The player whose score is the lowest on each hole will be the team's score.



English / Kuchar 4/1

Chappell / Kisner 6/1

Hoffman / Johnson 7/1

Harman / Perez 15/2

Berger / Woodland 9/1

Bradley / Steele 9/1

Snedeker / Watson 9/1

Dufner / Horschel 10/1

Henley / Stanley 10/1

Lowry / McDowell 10/1

O'Hair / Stricker 22/1

Finau / Thompson 33/1