2017 Shriners Open: Whee Kim leads crowded leaderboard after Round 1

The 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open did not include the best field of the year, and it has produced an even less inspiring leaderboard after 18 holes in Las Vegas. But with several players playing on behalf of a city still mourning a mass shooting, Thursday was still a great day of golf for everyone involved.

Whee Kim leads at 6 under after a suspended first round, and a foursome of Alex Cejka, Ryan Blaum, J.J. Spaun and Jimmy Stanger trails by one at 5 under. Other notables at 4 under include Bryson DeChambeau, Kelly Kraft, Billy Horschel and Patrick Cantlay.

But Kim was the best of the bunch on Thursday as he carded a bogey-free 65 that included six birdies. He finished second in the field in strokes gained putting en route to the round of the day.

"It's a nice start," said Kim. "I feel more comfortable. I played really good, and my fans were really happy. I finished fourth in South Korea for my first event. Yeah, it's nice. I think I'm in a really good position on Thursday right here in Las Vegas. I feel really comfortable.

"I think it's the first time I started leading the tournament on Thursday. I feel much comfortable after I finished fourth and very strong in South Korea. Trying to keep it up like that momentum. So still trying to work hard. I think I'm not going to change any plans for the next three days, so we'll be okay."

Kim is coming off a T4 finish at the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, which is among his best finishes ever on the PGA Tour. It's clear he's carried some of that momentum 17 time zones to the west.

Whee Kim (currently 1st) has finished inside top-6 of the leaderboard in his last 4 rds on @PGATOUR.

"I had a really good putting all day," Kim confirmed of the hot flat stick. "Didn't miss any putts. I didn't do any stupid mistakes all day. I think that was key. The greens were a little slower than what I expected like the last two years. But it was still fast and firm."

Kim will have competition over the next three days, no doubt. With the bevy of big names just beyond his 6-under score, one of them is sure to make a move on Friday or Saturday.

The other storyline on Thursday was the players in the field who have a heart for Vegas. A.J. McInerney played his first PGA Tour event on Thursday and shot an even-par 71. He's T63. McInerney was actually in the crowd during the Vegas shooting last month and said this week has been amazing.

"It was fun," said McInerney. "I had a blast. Seeing all the local people out supporting the event and to be a local guy, it was special. I'm not going to lie, I did have some nerves out there to start, and just trying to make Las Vegas proud."

Charley Hoffman is a resident of the area and played college golf at UNLV. He shot a 3-under 68 and rocked some all-time kicks which he's going to auction off for charity at week's end.

"It was an idea through FootJoy," said Hoffman. "I saw something on Instagram. I know Bryce Harper did something with the same thing with the Nationals. I saw it, and it came to my head, and I called FootJoy and I said do you think this could happen? And they're like, I think we can push it through but there are no guarantees, because it was only a few week period. I wasn't sure how busy it was.

"And I don't know him, the guy that did it at all besides he did it. Obviously, it's such a cool pair of shoes. It's sort of outside my box, but it's definitely going to raise some money this week for the victims also. That's where the donations are going to go."

So no matter the outcome or the winner this week, Vegas is showing out after a tough few weeks. Golfers are offering a bit of hope and, in some cases, a lot of money and the city clearly appreciates it.