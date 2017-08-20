2017 Solheim Cup: United States easily keeps cup with five-point win over Europe

One of the best aspects of big team events like the Solheim Cup is that the score is always close until the very end. You always have at least a sliver of hope until you do not. That was true of this week's event in Des Moines, Iowa, in which the U.S. ended up winning 16.5 to 11.5 over Europe to capture its second consecutive Solheim Cup.

Early in the day, the European side put loads of blue and yellow on the scoreboard, and visions of a Medinah-like collapse for the U.S. team were in the peripheral. The thing about big Sunday comebacks (Europe trailed 10.5 to 5.5 coming into Sunday), though, is that you usually have to win the first couple of singles matches on the final day.

It looked for a while like Europe might do that. Anna Nordqvist had leadoff hitter Lexi Thompson on the ropes for the U.S. Nordqvist led 4 up going to the back nine, and Europe had some juice.

But then Thompson turned in one of the more remarkable nine-hole performances in team event history (men's or women's). She shot a 29 on the back nine (with a bogey) and split the match with Nordqvist to give the U.S. a half point that had to feel like two.

The U.S. won the next two matches out before Angel Yin clinched the cup with a halved point against Karine Icher. Yin made par at the last to match Icher and retain the cup.

"Pretty amazing, I have to say," said Yin of her first Solheim Cup. "It's very different. I've never seen this many people in the crowd before."

The #SolheimCup will remain with the United States thanks to this par from @angelyinlol on 18! pic.twitter.com/vRRURRS4Kz — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) August 20, 2017

But it all started with Thompson, who made two eagles and four birdies over the first seven holes of the back nine.

"I mean, it's great," said Thompson of the split point. "Just to be here in general, it's a huge honor to represent my country. But to be first off, first match, it means a lot. I wanted to win that full point, but struggled a bit. But I fought strong for my country. That's all I could do."

"I'm just speechless right now," added Nordqvist. "I played great all day. And the way she turned it around ... Quality golf from Lexi on the back nine. To be 8-under over seven holes, very impressed. While I had a great number into the last, hit a really good golf shot. But I'm tired and speechless right now. It's been a great week."

Even Tiger Woods was eying the incredible action.

What an amazing day for @Lexi and the @SolheimCupUSA team. That was some inspirational golf. Congrats on winning the Cup. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) August 20, 2017

U.S. captain Julie Inkster, who has now guided back-to-back winning U.S. sides, was so fired up about the whole thing she even started her post-match celebration a bit early, it seems.

Juli Inkster going with the victory vodka tonic https://t.co/gReRF3Mdli — Luke Kerr-Dineen (@LukeKerrDineen) August 20, 2017

"I'm just proud of my team," Inkster said. "The Europeans fought hard today. They made it really close. I really haven't been nervous all week. But today I was a little bit nervous. So it's just an honor to captain this team and I'm really proud of the girls.

"They just bonded. They believed in each other. They played for the person behind them and in front of them. And they played some amazing golf."

Everyone was spectacular on Sunday. Every time I looked up, there was a 30-footer rolling in from somwhere. The entire day (and week) was a total thrill as a golf fan. The U.S. was heavily favored coming in, covered early but teetered slightly early on Sunday before shutting it down late

It probably would not have mattered if Thompson had gone on to lose a full point early in the afternoon either, but these events swing so hard on momentum and she stymied that of the European team. From then on it was "when" and not "if." She's a champion for the second straight cup, and now the U.S. will go to Europe in 2019 not having lost since 2013.

Maybe Inkster gets the three-peat.