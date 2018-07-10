2018-19 PGA Tour golf schedule sees major changes, including big events being moved

The PGA Tour has re-released its full schedule for the 2018-19 season, and the 2.0 version has a few noticable changes. From new dates for some events to new venues for others -- not to mention a few mainstay courses seeing changes to their circulation -- the PGa Tour next season will have a slightly different look to it.

One of the key changes: The schedule itself is going to be slightly shorter. So that golf no longer has to compete with the ratings juggernaut that is football (both college and professional), the PGA Tour season will conclude at the end of August, rather than going into September.

Stated goal from Tour commish Jay Monahan: "By concluding at the end of August, the FedExCup playoffs no longer have the challenge of sharing the stage with college and professional football." https://t.co/TCcfC5aNa9 — Will Gray (@WillGrayGC) July 10, 2018

Other than that major change, some others will be implemented.

Key changes on the PGA Tour schedule for 2018-19

WGC-Mexico Championship moved to February from March

The PLAYERS Championship moved to March from May

The Texas Open will be played a week before the Masters (previously two weeks after)

PGA Championship moved to May from August

Canadian Open moved ahead of the U.S. Open (previously a month after)

Rocket Mortgage Classic (June) and 3M Open (July) are new events

WGC event will be played in Memphis, Tenn. (previously in Akron, Ohio)

One FedExCup Playoff event eliminated (down to three)

Greenbrier and Houston will be played in the 2019-20 season

Boston out of annual rotation

Detroit and Minnesota get new events

Now let's take a look at the entire new schedule as it stands.

2018-19 PGA Tour schedule