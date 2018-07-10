2018-19 PGA Tour golf schedule sees major changes, including big events being moved
The Players Championship and PGA Championship are among the significant differences
The PGA Tour has re-released its full schedule for the 2018-19 season, and the 2.0 version has a few noticable changes. From new dates for some events to new venues for others -- not to mention a few mainstay courses seeing changes to their circulation -- the PGa Tour next season will have a slightly different look to it.
One of the key changes: The schedule itself is going to be slightly shorter. So that golf no longer has to compete with the ratings juggernaut that is football (both college and professional), the PGA Tour season will conclude at the end of August, rather than going into September.
Other than that major change, some others will be implemented.
Key changes on the PGA Tour schedule for 2018-19
- WGC-Mexico Championship moved to February from March
- The PLAYERS Championship moved to March from May
- The Texas Open will be played a week before the Masters (previously two weeks after)
- PGA Championship moved to May from August
- Canadian Open moved ahead of the U.S. Open (previously a month after)
- Rocket Mortgage Classic (June) and 3M Open (July) are new events
- WGC event will be played in Memphis, Tenn. (previously in Akron, Ohio)
- One FedExCup Playoff event eliminated (down to three)
- Greenbrier and Houston will be played in the 2019-20 season
- Boston out of annual rotation
- Detroit and Minnesota get new events
Now let's take a look at the entire new schedule as it stands.
2018-19 PGA Tour schedule
|Dates
|Tournament
|Golf course
|Location
Oct. 1-7
Safeway Open
Silverado Resort and Spa
Napa, Calif.
Oct. 8-14
CIMB Classic
TPC Kuala Lumpur
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Oct. 15-21
The CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges
Nine Bridges
Jeju Island, Korea
Oct. 22-28
WGC-HSBC Champions
Sheshan Intl. Golf Club
Shanghai, China
Oct. 22-28
Sanderson Farms Championship
Country Club of Jackson
Jackson, Miss.
Oct. 29 - Nov. 4
Shiners Hospitals for Children Open
TPC Summerlin
Las Vegas, Nev.
Nov. 5-11
Mayakoba Golf Classic
El Camaleon Golf Club
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Nov. 12-18
The RSM Classic
Sea Island Resort
St. Simmons Island, Ga.
SIX-WEEK BREAK
Dec. 31 - Jan. 6
Sentry Tournament of Champions
Kapalua Resort
Kapalua, H.I.
Jan. 7-13
Sony Open in Hawaii
Waialae Country Club
Honolulu, H.I.
Jan. 14-20
CareerBuilder Challenge
PGA West, La Quinta
La Quinta, Calif.
Jan. 21-27
Farmers Insurance Open
Torrey Pines Golf Course
San Diego, Calif.
Jan. 28 - Feb. 3
Waste Management Phoenix Open
TPC Scottsdale
Scottsdale, Ariz.
Feb. 4-10
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Pebble, Spyglass, Monterey
Pebble Beach, Calif.
Feb. 11-17
Genesis Open
The Riviera Country Club
Pacific Palisades, Calif.
Feb. 18-24
WGC-Mexico Championship
Club de Golf Chapultepec
Mexico City, Mexico
Feb. 18-24
Puerto Rico Open
Coco Beach Golf & CC
Rio Grande, P.R.
Feb. 25 - Mar. 3
The Honda Classic
PGA National Resort & Spa
Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Mar. 4-10
Arnold Palmer Invitational
Bay Hill Club & Lodge
Orlando, Fla.
Mar. 11-17
THE PLAYERS Championship
TPC Sawgrass
Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Mar. 18-24
Valspar Championship
Innisbrook
Palm Harbor, Fla.
Mar. 25-31
WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
Austin Country Club
Austin, Tex.
Mar. 25-31
Corales Puntacana Club Championship
Puntacana Resort & Club
Punta Cana, D.R.
Apr. 1-7
Valero Texas Open
TPC San Antonio
San Antonio, Tex.
Apr. 8-14
Masters Tournament
Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta, Ga.
Apr. 15-21
RBC Heritage
Harbour Town Golf Links
Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Apr. 22-28
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
TPC Louisiana
New Orleans, La.
Apr. 29 - May 5
Wells Fargo Championship
Quail Hollow Golf Club
Charlotte, N.C.
May 6-12
AT&T Byron Nelson
Trinity Forest Golf Club
Dallas, Tex.
May 13-19
PGA Championship
Bethpage State Park (Black)
Bethpage, N.Y.
May 20-26
Charles Schwab Challenge
Colonial Country Club
Fort Worth, Tex.
May 27 - June 2
the Memorial Tournament
Muirfield Village Golf Club
Dublin, Ohio
June 3-9
RBC Canadian Open
Hamilton Golf & CC
Hamilton, Ont.
June 10-16
U.S. Open
Pebble Beach Golf Links
Pebble Beach, Calif.
June 17-13
Travelers Championship
TPC River Highlands
Cromwell, Conn.
June 24-30
Rocket Mortgage Classic
Detroit Golf Club
Detroit, Mich.
July 1-7
3M Open
TPC Twin Cities
Blaine, Minn.
July 8-14
John Deere Classic
TPC Deere Run
Silvis, Ill.
July 15-21
The Open Championship
Royal Portrush Golf Club
Portrush, N.I.
July 15-21
Barbasol Championship
Keene Trace Golf Club
Nicholasville, Kent.
July 22-28
WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
TPC Southwind
Memphis, Tenn.
July 22-28
Reno-Tahoe Tournament
Montreux Golf and CC
Reno, Nev.
July 29 - Aug. 4
Wyndham Championship
Sedgefield Country Club
Greensboro, N.C.
Aug. 5-11
The Northern Trust
Liberty National Golf Club
Jersey City, N.J.
Aug. 12-18
BMW Championship
Medinah Country Club
Medinah, Ill.
Aug. 19-25
TOUR Championship
East Lake Golf Club
Atlanta, Ga.
