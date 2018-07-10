2018-19 PGA Tour golf schedule sees major changes, including big events being moved

The Players Championship and PGA Championship are among the significant differences

The PGA Tour has re-released its full schedule for the 2018-19 season, and the 2.0 version has a few noticable changes. From new dates for some events to new venues for others -- not to mention a few mainstay courses seeing changes to their circulation -- the PGa Tour next season will have a slightly different look to it.

One of the key changes: The schedule itself is going to be slightly shorter. So that golf no longer has to compete with the ratings juggernaut that is football (both college and professional), the PGA Tour season will conclude at the end of August, rather than going into September.

Other than that major change, some others will be implemented.

Key changes on the PGA Tour schedule for 2018-19

  • WGC-Mexico Championship moved to February from March
  • The PLAYERS Championship moved to March from May
  • The Texas Open will be played a week before the Masters (previously two weeks after)
  • PGA Championship moved to May from August
  • Canadian Open moved ahead of the U.S. Open (previously a month after)
  • Rocket Mortgage Classic (June) and 3M Open (July) are new events
  • WGC event will be played in Memphis, Tenn. (previously in Akron, Ohio)
  • One FedExCup Playoff event eliminated (down to three)
  • Greenbrier and Houston will be played in the 2019-20 season
  • Boston out of annual rotation
  • Detroit and Minnesota get new events

Now let's take a look at the entire new schedule as it stands.

2018-19 PGA Tour schedule

DatesTournamentGolf courseLocation

Oct. 1-7

Safeway Open

Silverado Resort and Spa

Napa, Calif.

Oct. 8-14

CIMB Classic

TPC Kuala Lumpur

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Oct. 15-21

The CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges

Nine Bridges

Jeju Island, Korea

Oct. 22-28

WGC-HSBC Champions

Sheshan Intl. Golf Club

Shanghai, China

Oct. 22-28

Sanderson Farms Championship

Country Club of Jackson

Jackson, Miss.

Oct. 29 - Nov. 4

Shiners Hospitals for Children Open

TPC Summerlin

Las Vegas, Nev.

Nov. 5-11

Mayakoba Golf Classic

El Camaleon Golf Club

Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Nov. 12-18

The RSM Classic

Sea Island Resort

St. Simmons Island, Ga.

SIX-WEEK BREAK

Dec. 31 - Jan. 6

Sentry Tournament of Champions

Kapalua Resort

Kapalua, H.I.

Jan. 7-13

Sony Open in Hawaii

Waialae Country Club

Honolulu, H.I.

Jan. 14-20

CareerBuilder Challenge

PGA West, La Quinta

La Quinta, Calif.

Jan. 21-27

Farmers Insurance Open

Torrey Pines Golf Course

San Diego, Calif.

Jan. 28 - Feb. 3

Waste Management Phoenix Open

TPC Scottsdale

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Feb. 4-10

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Pebble, Spyglass, Monterey

Pebble Beach, Calif.

Feb. 11-17

Genesis Open

The Riviera Country Club

Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Feb. 18-24

WGC-Mexico Championship

Club de Golf Chapultepec

Mexico City, Mexico

Feb. 18-24

Puerto Rico Open

Coco Beach Golf & CC

Rio Grande, P.R.

Feb. 25 - Mar. 3

The Honda Classic

PGA National Resort & Spa

Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Mar. 4-10

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Bay Hill Club & Lodge

Orlando, Fla.

Mar. 11-17

THE PLAYERS Championship

TPC Sawgrass

Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Mar. 18-24

Valspar Championship

Innisbrook

Palm Harbor, Fla.

Mar. 25-31

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Austin Country Club

Austin, Tex.

Mar. 25-31

Corales Puntacana Club Championship

Puntacana Resort & Club

Punta Cana, D.R.

Apr. 1-7

Valero Texas Open

TPC San Antonio

San Antonio, Tex.

Apr. 8-14

Masters Tournament

Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta, Ga.

Apr. 15-21

RBC Heritage

Harbour Town Golf Links

Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Apr. 22-28

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

TPC Louisiana

New Orleans, La.

Apr. 29 - May 5

Wells Fargo Championship

Quail Hollow Golf Club

Charlotte, N.C.

May 6-12

AT&T Byron Nelson

Trinity Forest Golf Club

Dallas, Tex.

May 13-19

PGA Championship

Bethpage State Park (Black)

Bethpage, N.Y.

May 20-26

Charles Schwab Challenge

Colonial Country Club

Fort Worth, Tex.

May 27 - June 2

the Memorial Tournament

Muirfield Village Golf Club

Dublin, Ohio

June 3-9

RBC Canadian Open

Hamilton Golf & CC

Hamilton, Ont.

June 10-16

U.S. Open

Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach, Calif.

June 17-13

Travelers Championship

TPC River Highlands

Cromwell, Conn.

June 24-30

Rocket Mortgage Classic

Detroit Golf Club

Detroit, Mich.

July 1-7

3M Open

TPC Twin Cities

Blaine, Minn.

July 8-14

John Deere Classic

TPC Deere Run

Silvis, Ill.

July 15-21

The Open Championship

Royal Portrush Golf Club

Portrush, N.I.

July 15-21

Barbasol Championship

Keene Trace Golf Club

Nicholasville, Kent.

July 22-28

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

TPC Southwind

Memphis, Tenn.

July 22-28

Reno-Tahoe Tournament

Montreux Golf and CC

Reno, Nev.

July 29 - Aug. 4

Wyndham Championship

Sedgefield Country Club

Greensboro, N.C.

Aug. 5-11

The Northern Trust
FedExCup Playoffs

Liberty National Golf Club

Jersey City, N.J.

Aug. 12-18

BMW Championship
FedExCup Playoffs

Medinah Country Club

Medinah, Ill.

Aug. 19-25

TOUR Championship
FedExCup Playoffs

East Lake Golf Club

Atlanta, Ga.

