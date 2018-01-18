2018 Abu Dhabi Championship: Rory McIlroy's bogey-free day highlights Round 1

Another year, another round of Tommy Fleetwood first round dominance at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship. The long-haired, ball-striking fiend is atop the table at the tournament where he won last year over Dustin Johnson. Playing with Johnson and Rory McIlroy on Thursday, Fleetwood shot a 6-under 66 (to his 5-under 67 in Round 1 last year) and is tied with Hideto Tanihara after 18 holes.

Stars and superstars showed out for golf's unofficial opening day on the European Tour, too. Joining Fleetwood on the leaderboard are Thomas Pieters (5 under), Matt Fitzpatrick (4 under), McIlroy (3 under), Martin Kaymer and Henrik Stenson (2 under).

Here are five takeaways from the first round of the tournament.

1. Fleetwood hit all 18 greens: That means he's hit (at least) 84 of his last 90 greens in regulation at this event. That's a joke. He shot 33 on both sides and flushed pretty much every iron he hit. The season after your best season ever is always difficult, but the start of it for Fleetwood was as magnificent as the lettuce flowing out of the back of his lid.

"Just sort of did what you need to do well around here to get a good score," said Fleetwood. "I drove it well. Got a way with a couple of tee shots. Yeah, 18 greens, doesn't happen very often so nice to do it around here. I didn't put myself under any stress at all. So all in all, very good morning."

The best of Fleetwood's opening round 66 📹#ADGolfChamps pic.twitter.com/Wa0lOu3eqB — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) January 18, 2018

2. McIlroy shots a clean 69: McIlroy has played 18 holes in 2018 and has yet to make a bogey. So that's a plus. It was a little strange to see him open with 11 straight pars, but he said he was proud of how patient he was given the fact that the other two in his group went out in a combined 5 under.

"With how I played I could have shot a better score," said McIlroy. "But after reeling off 11 pars in a row, I feel like I'm proud of myself to hang in there and just make those three birdies in the last seven holes and get in bogey-free, as well. No mistakes, played very solid, very smart. It was a good round of golf. It could have been better but I'll take it."

I saw bits and pieces of the round, but he looked great off the tee (because he's Rory McIlroy) and a little tighter with the wedges and putter. Probably not as tight as he'd like come the Masters. But it was a strong, encouraging first round for not having played in over 100 days.

3. D.J. had a rough second nine: Johnson, who started on the back nine with McIlroy and Fleetwood, shot a 34 on the way out and looked on his way to a ho-hum 68. But he made three bogeys coming home and stumbled to a 38 on that side for a 72 overall. He's T69. However, the same thing happened last year (an opening 72), and he went on to lose by just one stroke to Fleetwood.

4. Bring me the Pieters stock: I gave you guys Pieters before the event, and he played beautifully on Thursday. Four birdies plus an eagle at the last. I'm here for the Fleetwood-McIlroy-Pieters slugfest over the weekend.

Thursday fist pumps ✊@Thomas_Pieters eagles 18 to card a five under par 67. pic.twitter.com/ro7yd3zWAV — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) January 18, 2018

5. The European Tour remains amazing: They let a 13-year-old have a crack at D.J. and McIlroy just for fun during the round, and he flushed it! The twirl and step were top shelf, too.

Playing with your hero, @McIlroyRory - ✔️



Taking down the World Number One - ✔️



Today is a day 13 year old Oscar Murphy will never forget. pic.twitter.com/yGLLUrreQc — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) January 18, 2018

McIlroy and Fleetwood seemed legitimately impressed.

"Oscar lives here," said McIlroy of the youngster. "He's been following me, because he's from Northern Ireland, he's been following me since the 2011 PGA Championship in Atlanta and he's like every round I play here. I feel like he's my little mascot. He's waiting at the back of every green and every tee box.

"Was a little surprised to see him on the tee there. I didn't expect him to be inside the ropes today, but he hit a really great shot, a really good little swing, one for the future."