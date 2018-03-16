2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational leaderboard: Henrik Stenson joined at the top after Round 2

Henrik Stenson shot a 3-under 69 in the second round of the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational to follow up his stunning 8-under 64 on Thursday for a two-round total of 11-under 133. He's tied for the lead with Bryson DeChambeau at the midway point in the tournament.

Stenson made 13 straight pars to start his second round before making birdies at holes Nos. 5-7 to extend the lead. Stenson has just one bogey over the first two rounds at Bay Hill, which fits nicely with his history at this event. He is now 56 under at this tournament since 2012.

-11 or better with 1 bogey or fewer through 36 holes at Bay Hill, last 30 years:



2002 Tiger Woods

2016 Henrik Stenson

He has some big time company atop the leaderboard, though. Rickie Fowler shot a 1-under 71 on Friday to get to 6 under overall, which is good for T6 after 36 holes. Patrick Reed shot a wild 70 that included three bogeys, a double bogey, five birdies and an eagle. He's also 6 under. Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy backed his 69 up with a 70 to get to 5 under overall. He's six shots off the lead but with just nine golfers in front of him.

Oh, and Tiger Woods is just seven back after a 68-70 start. So the duo of Stenson and DeChambeau is a fascinating one and should provide some strong theater with elite chasers coming for them on the weekend. Players are raving about the conditions about Bay Hill, and for the second consecutive weekend we get an event with Tiger Woods in the hunt.

Here are four takeaways from Round 2 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

1. Oddly-shaped leaderboard: Rarely do we get leaderboards constructed like this one. You could find yourself in sixth place, which is normally a great spot heading into the weekend, but five down to two different (and very solid) golfers. Normally if one guy has lapped the field a bit, you expect a regression to the mean, but when you have two (and one is the caliber of Henrik Stenson at this course), that could be an issue not just for the guys who are 10 strokes back but even for everybody up top on the board.

2. How they did it: Let's take a look at just how DeChambeau and Stenson are cruising around Bay Hill.

DeChambeau: 14 birdies, 1 eagle | top six in driving, approach shots and putting

Stenson: 1 bogey | top five off the tee and in putting

DeChambeau has lit the place on fire, but he's also made a lot of mistakes. Stenson, on the other hand, has been steady. His only hiccup through 36 holes came at the par-3 14th in Round 1 in the midst of a six-birdie run. I trust Stenson more in general than I do DeChambeau, especially with the way he's put together his score and his history at this course. But when DeChambeau gets hot with the paintbrush, only Monet and Michaelangelo can ride with him.

3. Ernie Els? Ernie Els! Tiger Woods and Ernie Els are flirting with the first page of the leaderboard. What year is it, again? Els followed his 3-under 69 on Thursday with a 2-under 70 on Friday, and sits inside the top 10 going into Saturday's third round. A reminder: Ernie Els hasn't won a non-major on the PGA Tour since 2010 -- interestingly enough, at this very course.

"Well it's brilliant," Els said of Bay Hill. "Myself and Arnold Palmer, we struck up a good friendship through the years. Obviously I miss him terribly this week. He would have loved to see the golf course from this great shape. I had a great time with him through the years and obviously winning his event a couple of times and getting the jacket from him was very wonderful."

4. Rory can putt: McIlroy is -- you are not going to believe these numbers -- No. 94 in the field in strokes gained driving and No. 1 in strokes gained putting. I don't know what to do with my hands. But apparently, McIlroy does.

"I went to the longer putter, using a 34 and a quarter," said McIlroy. "Sort of let's me just be a little more comfortable with it. I'm not quite as sort of stiff and wooden and, so, yeah, just a couple little things and basically just went back to a length and a sort of feel that I have had success with.

"I feel good, I'm six behind, Henrik's played great, I'm going to have to play very, very good golf on the weekend to catch him, but I'm in a better position this Friday than I was last Friday, so I'll take anything I can get."

