2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Tiger Woods tee time

One week after a thrilling Valspar Championship in which Tiger Woods nearly nabbed his first win since 2013, we get another monster event in Orlando, Florida, with the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Woods will be in action for the second consecutive week but just his first time at this tournament since 2013 (he won). Joining him will be Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose, among others.

Tiger is -- I cannot believe I'm saying this -- the favorite to win this week at Bay Hill, and his presence alone makes this a must-watch event. If we get another shootout with, say, him and Day or him and Fowler, the ratings this weekend could shatter even last Sunday's absurd numbers.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 7:30 a.m.

Tiger Woods tee times: 8:23 a.m. Thursday | 1:08 p.m. Friday

Featured groups: 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 7:30 a.m.

Featured holes: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2:30-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 2:30-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio