2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Tiger Woods tee time
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational live streaming online this week
One week after a thrilling Valspar Championship in which Tiger Woods nearly nabbed his first win since 2013, we get another monster event in Orlando, Florida, with the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Woods will be in action for the second consecutive week but just his first time at this tournament since 2013 (he won). Joining him will be Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose, among others.
Tiger is -- I cannot believe I'm saying this -- the favorite to win this week at Bay Hill, and his presence alone makes this a must-watch event. If we get another shootout with, say, him and Day or him and Fowler, the ratings this weekend could shatter even last Sunday's absurd numbers.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 7:30 a.m.
Tiger Woods tee times: 8:23 a.m. Thursday | 1:08 p.m. Friday
Featured groups: 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday
Round starts: 7:30 a.m.
Featured holes: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 2:30-6 p.m. on NBC
Live simulcast: 2:30-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
-
Woods with Day, Matsuyama at Bay Hill
Big Cat will get a couple of multiple-time PGA Tour champs at Bay Hill this week
-
Woods headlines great field at Palmer
We have a developing situation at Bay Hill, and it involves Eldrick 'Tiger' Woods
-
Arnold Palmer Invitational picks, odds
SportsLine simulated the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational 10,000 times and has some surprising...
-
Arnold Palmer Invitational DFS lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Garcia talks Masters from hospital room
The defending champion at Augusta had his hands full on Tuesday
-
Golfer born without hands makes ace
This shot from Brandon Canesi is simply amazing