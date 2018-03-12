2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds: Tiger Woods is the new favorite to win

Tiger Woods is four tournaments into his most recent comeback, and he's already the favorite for an event. Woods is 13-2 to win the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational this week at Bay Hill, where he's already an eight-time winner. In fact, the last time Woods played here in 2013, he won the event. He's won four of his last five outings at this event and eight of his last 12 on this course.

Here's a look at the favorites (via Bovada):

Tiger Woods: 13-2



Jason Day: 12-1



Justin Rose : 14-1



: 14-1 Rory McIlroy : 16-1



: 16-1 Rickie Fowler : 20-1



: 20-1 Tommy Fleetwood : 22-1



: 22-1 Hideki Matsuyama: 22-1



"I'm really looking forward to next week," Woods said after his T2 finish at the Valspar Championship. "I hadn't played there in a couple years because of my back, and I wanted to play there a couple years ago. We ... knew Arnold was not in very good shape. I wanted to play one last time before he moved on, and unfortunately I just couldn't play.Nice to go back to Orlando. My kids were born there; I've had a lot of success. I used to live there. Good week next week."

Woods is currently -- I cannot believe I'm typing this -- 11th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained, ahead of Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy. He's playing like a top 15 golfer, and now he's playing a course he knows and loves. Who knows what we're in for this week in Orlando.

And if you're into freaky coincidences, Justin Ray has one for you. We could have the exact same number of days between wins for Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson if Woods wins on Sunday.