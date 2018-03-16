2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational scores: Tiger Woods falls behind leaders with 72

Tiger Woods backed up his impressive 4-under 68 in Round 1 of the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill with an even-par 72 as he moved down a surging leaderboard. Woods fell out of the top 10 on the leaderboard early with a bogey at the first and eventually settled just inside the top 20 after a 4-under 140 through 36 holes.

He bookended his bogey at No. 1 with a three-putt bogey at No. 9 and didn't make a birdie until the par-5 12th. Woods went on to also birdie the par-5 16th and parred his way in for the 72.

There wasn't a single part of his game that was necessarily terrible, but one day after being saved a little by his short game, Woods barely cracked the top 50 in putting and chipping. The longest putt he made was a 22-footer for par on No. 15, and both of his birdies were tap-ins on par 5s.

As a result, he'll play earlier on the weekend than he would have liked. Woods now trails co-leaders Henrik Stenson and Bryson DeChambeau by seven strokes and will have a ton of work to do on Saturday just to get into a position where he can have a chance on Sunday.

Still, he's owned this course over the years, and Friday seems like it was an anomaly for how he's been playing the last few weeks. Maybe he'll find something early in Round 3 and we'll get another show coming home.

Here are five takeaways from the third round.

1. Very few shots at it: Woods only hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation on the day and gave himself one approach shot of 15 feet or better on each side of the course. He couldn't quite work the par 5s like he did on Thursday for birdies and didn't make any long putts (more on that in a minute). It might have been the loosest iron play I've seen from him in the last two events. His proximity to the hole was good, but proximity only counts the greens you hit. And of the 10 Woods was on in regulation, he left himself 30 or more feet half the time. It's tough to score when you're that far away.

2. Only 61 feet of putts: It's even tougher to score when you don't make anything with the flat stick. Of the 18 putts Woods holed, 14 (!) were from three feet or in. That's great if you're tapping them in for birdie because your wedge game is on point. It's not great if you're tapping them in for par because you can't get anything going. When you combine an ice-cold putter with so few good looks at scores, it's easy to see why Woods couldn't break par on Friday.

Oh c'mon!



Tiger Woods closes with a par on No. 18 for an even-par round of 72.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/BmP2maMinV — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 16, 2018

3. Short game glue: Woods' iron game and putting has, in general, been really good this year (although it lacked a bit on Friday) -- good enough to be a top 25 golfer on the PGA Tour. But the glue that holds everything together (including some of his rounds) is the short game. This manifested for me on Friday in the form of a shot on the second hole. Woods left his tee shot to the long par 3 short and had 58 feet to the pin. He hit a cutting, checking pitch to two feet and bagged an easy par to live another day. It didn't quite come together overall in Round 2, but it was just one of many examples this week of Woods showing off a wedge game I didn't think he would possess. It was also yet another reason why he's currently the 2018 Masters favorite.

4. Swing fluidity: I mentioned this last week, but Tiger's swing seems to have gotten smoother as the year has gone along. That's completely anecdotal, of course, but the uptick in his ability to work the ball both ways speaks to how in control he is of his swing right now. It didn't help him a lot on Friday, but even after all these years, no matter the score, it's still a thrill to watch.

Another HUGE par save early in Round 2 for @TigerWoods. 💪#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/6iJzneXW0G — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 16, 2018

5. An average day: Woods played right to the field average of 72 on Friday. Guess what? That's OK. We got so caught up in the "he's never shooting over par again!" wave of the last two weeks that we forgot that everybody shoots over par. Everybody has days when they're not feeling it. I didn't see anything from Woods on Friday that caused me to think any differently about his game than what I thought after a 4-under 68 on Thursday. Tighten up the iron game a bit, make a few putts and you're good to go. I fully expect a 68 or better on Saturday.