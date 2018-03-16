2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational leaderboard: Tiger Woods score, live updates Friday

It's 2018, and Tiger Woods held a lead at a PGA Tour event for the second straight week. After shooting a 4-under 68 to open the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Woods sits four strokes back of leader Henrik Stenson entering Round 2 action on Friday at Bay Hill. But he's not alone atop a star-studded leaderboard.

Joining Stenson and Woods are Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy among others within five shots. Stenson will be at it early with an 8:11 a.m. ET tee time, while Woods will go off with Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama at 1:08 p.m.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with live scores, analysis and highlights from Bay Hill on Friday -- particularly once Woods' round starts midday. If you are unable to view the updates below, please click here.

