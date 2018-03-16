2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational leaderboard: Tiger Woods score, live updates Friday
Live PGA Tour leaderboard updates, scores, analysis and highlights from Round 2 at Bay Hill
It's 2018, and Tiger Woods held a lead at a PGA Tour event for the second straight week. After shooting a 4-under 68 to open the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Woods sits four strokes back of leader Henrik Stenson entering Round 2 action on Friday at Bay Hill. But he's not alone atop a star-studded leaderboard.
Joining Stenson and Woods are Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy among others within five shots. Stenson will be at it early with an 8:11 a.m. ET tee time, while Woods will go off with Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama at 1:08 p.m.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with live scores, analysis and highlights from Bay Hill on Friday -- particularly once Woods' round starts midday. If you are unable to view the updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
-
Woods with Day, Matsuyama at Bay Hill
Big Cat will get a couple of multiple-time PGA Tour champs at Bay Hill this week
-
Stenson, Woods impress early at Bay Hill
Stenson shot an 8-under 64 to open atop the PGA Tour leaderboard in Orlando
-
Tiger Woods shoots 68 at Bay Hill
Woods is at it again, almost on top of yet another PGA Tour leaderboard after Round 1 at Bay...
-
Tiger Woods makes 71-footer to take lead
Big Cat is back out in front at his old stomping grounds, performing incredibly well at Bay...
-
How to watch the 2018 Arnold Palmer Inv.
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational live streaming online this...
-
Tiger Woods the new 2018 Masters fave
Well that didn't take long for Tiger to become the gambling favorite for Augusta National