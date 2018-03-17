2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational leaderboard: Tiger Woods score, live updates Saturday
Live scores, PGA Tour leaderboard updates and highlights from Round 3 at Bay Hill
The 2018 Arnold Palmer Championship leaderboard is stacked. Henrik Stenson and youngster Bryson DeChambeau enter the weekend on top at 11 under, while Rickie Fowler, Billy Horschel, Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy, Bubba Watson, Justin Rose, and yes, Tiger Woods, are all within seven shots. Can anyone step up on Moving Day, or will Stenson and DeChambeau pull away?
With the 2018 Masters just weeks away, the time is now for some of golf's best to strike and find their form in preparation for the season's first major. The co-leaders will tee off at 1:55 p.m. ET with Woods (12:15 p.m.), McIlroy (1:05 p.m.) and Fowler (1:35 p.m.) all going off earlier in the afternoon.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with live scores, analysis and highlights from Orlando, Florida -- particularly once Woods' round starts. If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.
